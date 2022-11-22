ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Motorists to Pay Highest Thanksgiving Gas Prices on Record

 3 days ago

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents lower this week at $3.594 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.594

Average price during the week of November 14, 2022 $3.738

Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.235

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.676.

Trend Analysis:

Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices. The national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. While prices are lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000. Today’s national average is 26 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrel. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.56 to settle at $80.08. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 5.4 million barrels. Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Athens, OH
