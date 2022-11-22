ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step

The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
kttn.com

Man from Missouri pleads guilty to possessing methamphetamine, faces up to 20 years in prison

A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted selling roughly a pound of methamphetamine per week and now could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Vernon Neilsen, 38, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one felony count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted that during an investigation of him by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators bought 166 grams of methamphetamine from him while he was armed with a handgun.
KYTV

Fact Finders: Will old marijuana convictions be expunged in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking on a provision of Missouri Amendment 3. It must be finished in 6 months. We’re talking about the automatic expungement of misdemeanor records of past arrests and convictions for marijuana offenses. Our viewer Michael wants to know; will really old marijuana (non-violent) felony charges be expunged?
KCTV 5

A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody

The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
stjosephpost.com

Call center times increase for Missourians seeking food aid

In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone had to wait on hold an average of 56 minutes to reach the required interview process, a delay a federal judge deemed “unacceptably long.”. Yet over the summer, wait times continued to increase each month, according to data obtained...
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
fourstateshomepage.com

Thanksgiving enforcement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”. Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials. Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.
fourstateshomepage.com

New Attorney General in Missouri

MISSOURI — The state of Missouri has a new Attorney General. It’s 41-year-old Andrew Bailey. He’s served as the General Counsel for Governor Mike Parson for the last year and has never held elected office. He previously served as an Assistant Attorney General and was the Warren...
