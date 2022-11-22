Read full article on original website
KSDK
Missouri death row inmate baptized in the days leading up to scheduled execution
"He feels like God has not been there for him. Meeting Reverend Gray has reconnected him," she said.
Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step
The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
kttn.com
Man from Missouri pleads guilty to possessing methamphetamine, faces up to 20 years in prison
A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted selling roughly a pound of methamphetamine per week and now could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Vernon Neilsen, 38, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one felony count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted that during an investigation of him by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators bought 166 grams of methamphetamine from him while he was armed with a handgun.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Will old marijuana convictions be expunged in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking on a provision of Missouri Amendment 3. It must be finished in 6 months. We’re talking about the automatic expungement of misdemeanor records of past arrests and convictions for marijuana offenses. Our viewer Michael wants to know; will really old marijuana (non-violent) felony charges be expunged?
KCTV 5
A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody
The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
How Missouri Prosecutors Get Away with Striking Black Jurors
It's illegal to eliminate a juror on the basis of race. But in practice, it's all too common
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
stjosephpost.com
Call center times increase for Missourians seeking food aid
In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone had to wait on hold an average of 56 minutes to reach the required interview process, a delay a federal judge deemed “unacceptably long.”. Yet over the summer, wait times continued to increase each month, according to data obtained...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
KFVS12
Missouri State Highway Patrol expecting extra holiday traffic; full force of officers planned
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash happened every 11 minutes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year. They expect more to be on the road this year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have as many troopers on the roads as possible...
fourstateshomepage.com
Thanksgiving enforcement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”. Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials. Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
fourstateshomepage.com
New Attorney General in Missouri
MISSOURI — The state of Missouri has a new Attorney General. It’s 41-year-old Andrew Bailey. He’s served as the General Counsel for Governor Mike Parson for the last year and has never held elected office. He previously served as an Assistant Attorney General and was the Warren...
