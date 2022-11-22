I love making edible gifts, mainly because a handmade one feels somehow more generous than something you’ve just bought in a shop; it can also be a thrifty way to clear out your cupboards. This Christmas, I’m making mulled wine pouches using warming spices and saved-up dried ginger and citrus peel, which I’ve dried above the oven. Spices are better bought whole, rather than ground, because they stay fresher that way. Even so, they, too, will lose potency over time, so it’s a good idea to rotate them, making sure older spices get used up before you buy replacements. (At home, we keep a “use-next” box of dried ingredients on the countertop, which often doubles up as inspiration for our next meal.)

49 MINUTES AGO