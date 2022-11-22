ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS

