Newly issued retail dispensary license brings CNY company one step closer to getting its products on shelves

Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
New York ranked 3rd best state to become a doctor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by EmpireStakes.com, a sports betting information website, New York is the third best state to become a doctor. Specifically, the website found the odds of becoming a professional physician, an orthopedic surgeon, and the chances of graduating medical school in each state.
informnny.com
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36...
informnny.com
Black Friday store hours in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website:
informnny.com
Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
informnny.com
What to know about wild turkeys in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is almost here! In honor of the holiday, here are some facts about wild turkeys, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Wild turkeys are native to North America. They can fly 40 to 50 miles per hour over short distances....
informnny.com
Should New York recognize pistol permits from other states?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State does not have pistol permit reciprocity with any other state. This means that pistol permits from other states are not recognized in New York, and if you get caught with a gun without a valid New York State permit, you’ll likely get arrested.
informnny.com
NY State of Health partners with food pantries across the state
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health will be partnering with food pantries for the sixth consecutive holiday season to help ensure consumers can access high-quality, affordable health insurance for the upcoming year. Enrollment specialists will be at food pantries across the state during November and December to provide consumers with enrollment assistance. Consumers must enroll by December 15 for health coverage starting on January 1, 2023.
informnny.com
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law sign by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills...
informnny.com
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the...
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
informnny.com
Heating your home safely during the colder months
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to make sure residents are heating their homes safely. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home heating fires happen in December, January, and February.
informnny.com
Tips to avoid being a victim of porch pirates this holiday season
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning holiday gifts will soon be arriving at doorsteps across Central New York. Thus, creating an open invitation for thieves looking to steal this holiday season. Don’t worry just yet, there are ways you can protect...
informnny.com
State PTA pushes for later school start times
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — “We need to change school start times so that everyone gets enough sleep.” That’s the message the New York State Parent-Teacher Association (NYSPTA) is pushing in its latest advocacy campaign, adding that school should not start before 8:30 a.m. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein...
Comments / 0