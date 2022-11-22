Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Xbox offered PlayStation 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty, says insider
Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’re probably aware that Microsoft is in the midst of acquiring Activision. It’s a deal that’s left PlayStation worrying about the future of Call of Duty and you can understand why they’re feeling that way. Last month’s release of Modern Warfare II officially marked the most successful Call of Duty launch of all time. Who isn’t going to want a slice of that pie?
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
Modern Warfare 2 players are begging for this Battlefield 2042 feature
What a headline, huh? Never in my life did I think I’d be writing that Call of Duty players are actually envious over something from Battlefield 2042 of all things, but here we are. It’s been quite a time for CoD enjoyers - in the last few weeks, we’ve...
Legacy Of Kain developer "hears" 100k fans crying out for remake
Remember that survey asking whether or not fans were up for a Legacy of Kain remake? The answer has been a raucous, resounding and obvious "yes" and now Crystal Dynamics is considering how to reinvigorate the dark fantasy series. According to its market value, Embracer Group is the biggest gaming...
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
Acclaimed arcade adventure game is free to download now
I’m not quite sure when Black Friday made its transition from an actual singular day to a full, lengthier event in November, but that just means that there’s more time for gaming deals, and you definitely can’t go wrong with that. Whether you’re buying physical or digital games, there’s always some good prices floating around if you go looking for them at this time of year - it’s the perfect way to make your backlog less manageable than ever before.
Manhunt 2 Remastered trailer has fans clamouring for a revival
Of all the video games that caused a stir back when I was a kid, few managed to whip parents up into more a frenzy than Manhunt and Manhunt 2. Developed by Rockstar Games (you may have heard of them), the Manhunt games boasted a simple premise: murder people in the most grisly manner possible.
The Elder Scrolls 6 is a "mid-sized" game, and fans aren't happy
There are few games on the horizon that command as much hype as The Elder Scrolls VI. Obviously, there’s GTA VI to look forward to as well, and people are also very excited for Bethesda’s other upcoming title, Starfield, but everyone’s been anticipating the next Elder Scrolls game for years now. It’s easy to forget with all the Skyrim re-releases, but we’ve been waiting for it for even longer than we have the next GTA.
Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, apparently
Fans of the iconic strategy series Company of Heroes will no doubt be aware that Company of Heroes 3 is finally happening - it’s set to release on PC on 23 February next year, almost a full decade after Company of Heroes 2. “Bigger and better than ever, Company...
Pokémon Scarlet review: A great adventure held back by poor performance
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are strange games. In no way am I saying that the franchise’s ninth mainline entries are bad - in fact they are a marked improvement over Sword and Shield - they just fall short in every way of fulfilling the dream of the perfect open-world Pokémon game. Earlier this year we had our first glimpse of what an open-world Pokémon game could be in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with its selection of large open areas full of monsters out in the wild to be caught, offering not only one of the finest Pokémon video games ever made, but a promising peek into what the future holds for the franchise.
Live-action The Callisto Protocol trailer drops and now we need new pants
The Callisto Protocol might be the most brutal game of the year, pitting one man against infected monstrosities made super fast, super strong, and super gross by an alien virus. In the lead up to launch, the game just got a live-action trailer starring Josh Duhamel and one thing is for sure - this game is not sparing any sensibilities with its level of gore.
GTA 6 budget: how much is Rockstar spending on the game?
Ah, GTA 6. Gamers all over the world have been waiting not-so-patiently for the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title for years now - a new game was confirmed to be in development by the company earlier this year (albeit not with an official name yet), but as we approach the 10 year anniversary of GTA 5, it’s understandable that fans are wondering where on earth the new one is (be sure to take a look at our guide for everything we know so far).
Batman: Arkham City gets stunning visual overhaul
Modders have given a new lease of life to Batman: Arkham City, 11 years on from its original release, with this gorgeous texture pack that improves over a thousand textures in the game. Batman: Arkham City is beloved, boasting unforgettable performances from Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill and one of...
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review: another Sony stunner swings onto PC
The sun-bathed streets of New York City are covered with snow. On a rooftop, a group of crooks are up to no good, as crooks so often are. From the sky a familiar image rains down at breakneck pace. “It’s Spider-Man!”, one of the villains says, before being corrected by one of his fellow criminals. This is the “other guy”, and he’s possibly even better than the original, because he’s got a cat with him.
Blizzard is suspending all game services in China
Owing to a lack of a resolution over the licensing of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch 2, the StarCraft series, Diablo III and Heroes of the Storm with NetEase, Blizzard Entertainment will be suspending these titles' services in China in January 2023. While gaming is a lucrative...
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0