Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are strange games. In no way am I saying that the franchise’s ninth mainline entries are bad - in fact they are a marked improvement over Sword and Shield - they just fall short in every way of fulfilling the dream of the perfect open-world Pokémon game. Earlier this year we had our first glimpse of what an open-world Pokémon game could be in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with its selection of large open areas full of monsters out in the wild to be caught, offering not only one of the finest Pokémon video games ever made, but a promising peek into what the future holds for the franchise.

9 DAYS AGO