Saugus, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cambridge-Based Nonprofit Offers Biotech Opportunities Through Unique Program

LabCentral is a launch-pad for promising start-ups in the life sciences industry. The Cambridge-based nonprofit has what you might call a spinoff -- LabCentral Ignite. “We're a first and only of its kind platform in the life sciences and biotech sector that is addressing gender, racial and other underrepresentation in the sector as our sole mission,” the program's executive director Gretchen Cook-Anderson said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Framingham Apartment Complex Sells For $24 Million

FRAMINGHAM – A 6-story multi-family apartment building on Route 9 East has been sold for $24 million. Located at 640 Worcester Road, the Georgetown building has 72 units. New York-based Eagle Rock Properties purchased the property from Air Granada, LLC. The City of Framingham has assessed the apartment building...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Koelschs of Coldwell Banker Rlty. broker sale of Monahan’s Marine

Weymouth, MA Coldwell Banker Realty agents Janet Koelsch and Bert Koelsch represented the buyers, Brian Curreri and Marc Curreri of Scituate Boat Works, and Marine Professional, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, FL in the sale of Monahan’s Marine located at 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St., for $8 million. The sale consisted of three buildings totaling 30,650 s/f on 7.4 acres as well as the business acquisition. The deal closed on October 7th.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
EVERETT, MA
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
Best and worst airports according to the Wall Street Journal

Recently the Wall Street Journal ranked the 20 largest airports in the United States according to reliability, value, and convenience. San Francisco came out on top, with yoga rooms, a museum, and art exhibits. Newark faired the worst, with flight delays cited as primary factor.
BOSTON, MA
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day at Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country – with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering...
PRINCETON, MA
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Bunker Hill Housing Re-Development To Get Underway in Dec.

After several years of community meetings, re-drawings, and delays because of pandemic-related challenges, several sections of the old Bunker Hill Housing Project will start to be razed in December. The housing project that was built in the late 1930s served as home to tens of thousands of residents over the...
BOSTON, MA
Mayor DePena Calls for “Investigations” Into Police Department Turmoil

Just days after the Lawrence Police Superior Officers’ Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Roy Vasque, and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena suspended three Lawrence officers, DePena is now calling for “certain investigations” into the department. DePena did not specify the nature of the “investigations”...
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
BOSTON, MA
Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
QUINCY, MA
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business

A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
PEABODY, MA

