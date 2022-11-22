ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too soon to think about the holidays? Try Swamp Fete and Plaquemines Orange Fest for fun instead

Not ready to face the holidays? You can still have a festive good time this weekend at two big events that instead celebrate Louisiana swamps and Plaquemines Parish citrus. First up is the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival, Dec. 2-4. The fest is marking its 76th year of weathering freezes and hurricanes (Betsy, Camille and Katrina) and still coming back to focus on local citrus.
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
Early literacy program at New Orleans Library aims to inspire questions and creativity

The library is launching a new monthly program to promote early literacy and creativity skills through free play, using the most epic set of blocks you've ever seen. The giant wooden blocks come in a variety of shapes, and library staffers can ask a variety of open-ended questions to the children about what they're building. This helps kids build narrative skills and play techniques, two important skills needed to start reading.
