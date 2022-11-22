Read full article on original website
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
Too soon to think about the holidays? Try Swamp Fete and Plaquemines Orange Fest for fun instead
Not ready to face the holidays? You can still have a festive good time this weekend at two big events that instead celebrate Louisiana swamps and Plaquemines Parish citrus. First up is the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival, Dec. 2-4. The fest is marking its 76th year of weathering freezes and hurricanes (Betsy, Camille and Katrina) and still coming back to focus on local citrus.
Running of the Santas holiday costume party and dash takes place Dec. 10
Imagine a stampede of hundreds of jolly old St. Nicks jangling through the streets. That’s the scene at the annual Running of the Santas that takes place Dec. 10 in the Warehouse District. The two-part party begins with cocktails and a costume contest at the so-called “South Pole,” also...
Ian McNulty: Emeril’s goes even more upscale. See what it’s like to dine here now
The gumbo is a shrimp and okra version with a deeply flavored roux that might’ve come from the stove at a Louisiana bayou home, if not for its showmanship in presentation, poured tableside over a cylinder of rice. The scallop Grenobloise, with brown butter foam and a lacy crown...
After 75 years of marriage, Metairie couple remember their first date and simpler times
Want to reminisce about some of the big events that happened 75 years ago? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 1947. In politics, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of into law, creating the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the National Security Council.
PJ Morton, the Wood Brothers and more music in New Orleans for the week after Thanksgiving
With many people suffering turkey hangovers and preoccupied with shopping, few touring acts will be in New Orleans the weekend after Thanksgiving. But if you’d like to work off some of that turkey in a music venue, here are some options. PJ MORTON. Friday, 8 p.m., The Fillmore. After...
Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas' debuts Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel
Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday. Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
How math teacher Susie Poulter ended up promoting fighters at the New Orleans Boxing Club
Susie Poulter’s original reason for coming to work out at the New Orleans Boxing Club was to get back in shape. She'd been a high school runner, a few years before. But that day in 2015 changed her life and her career. The 33-year-old California native, a former high...
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
Old Metairie home mixes natural cypress, open spaces and walls of windows for a warm, cozy feel
When Brian Melius picked up Jennifer Tuero for their first date in 1994, he did so from her sister Linda Lindsley’s house in Old Metairie. Fast forward to 2003, and the by-then married couple bought the home and many of its furnishings, fixtures, and archaeological treasures from Lindsley, who was selling the house to pursue a career in anthropology.
Early literacy program at New Orleans Library aims to inspire questions and creativity
The library is launching a new monthly program to promote early literacy and creativity skills through free play, using the most epic set of blocks you've ever seen. The giant wooden blocks come in a variety of shapes, and library staffers can ask a variety of open-ended questions to the children about what they're building. This helps kids build narrative skills and play techniques, two important skills needed to start reading.
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
Man killed in shooting on Julia Street in Warehouse District, New Orleans police say
A 26-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, New Orleans police said Friday. The man was found around 2 a.m. on the street in the 300 block of Julia (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
East Jefferson property transfers for Nov. 3 to 9, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Nov. 3 to 9, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Powell St. 5409-13: 5413 Powell Street LLC to Brouphy LLC, $665,500. JEFFERSON. Labarre Place 43: Dudley C. Stackhouse and Donald A. Stackhouse to Brown Dog Construction LLC,...
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
