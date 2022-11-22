Read full article on original website
wall-ee
3d ago
haha. why all the haters?? its a movie. the first one was great, so we want to watch the 2nd. simple. people just like complaining about everything.
Reply(3)
5
LAPUA Razz
3d ago
first one sucked, still haven't been able to watch the snooze fest all the way through, so yeah make a longer version. LMAO weather it tanks or not, does not matter, I'll never waste my time watching it
Reply(2)
4
Related
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
Digital Trends
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
wegotthiscovered.com
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 19