ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 19

wall-ee
3d ago

haha. why all the haters?? its a movie. the first one was great, so we want to watch the 2nd. simple. people just like complaining about everything.

Reply(3)
5
LAPUA Razz
3d ago

first one sucked, still haven't been able to watch the snooze fest all the way through, so yeah make a longer version. LMAO weather it tanks or not, does not matter, I'll never waste my time watching it

Reply(2)
4
Related
Talking With Tami

First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
Digital Trends

The 10 best movie sequels ever made

Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies

Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon

When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy