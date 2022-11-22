Read full article on original website
Well, Look Who’s Leading the NFL in Pro Bowl Voting.
Pro Bowl votes began tabulation this week, and the Minnesota Vikings are in good shape as one particular man leads the way. The actual Pro Bowl game was abolished last offseason, but the powers that be still recognize the NFL’s top dogs via voting. And in the early stages...
No Love Lost Between Thielen & Belichick
Hop in that time machine right there for a minute with me and travel back to 2018. It wasn’t a great season for the Minnesota Vikings and this particular game against the New England Patriots didn’t go their way either. In the midst of the team’s frustrations on...
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.
In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful
If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Patriots
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 9-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the scrappy...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
Vikings Look to Rebound on Thanksgiving against Patriots
The prevailing theme at Vikings headquarters this week after the Dallas fiasco is a desire to move on quickly and, as Adam Thielen said — “show this wasn’t us and show what kind of team and leaders we have with the mindset ‘it’s go time.'”
Purple Rumor Mill: Who Won’t Be Back for Vikings in 2023, the Belichick Snub, Kirk in Primetime
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 26th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
PurplePTSD: Jefferson & History Books, Outlasting New England, Debates
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Justin Jefferson is rewriting history books, according to PPTSD.
4 Key Patriots Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots were involved in very different games last week. While the Vikings were getting blown away by the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jets were tied at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a punt return touchdown won the game for New England.
The Nationals Folks Picking the Patriots over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are three-point favorites one day before a showdown with the New England Patriots (6-4) on Thanksgiving night. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, in Week 11 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the brutally good AFC East. The Vikings were strangled by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a four-game lead over the Detroit Lions.
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 23rd, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Kirk Cousins Reacts to Huge Primetime Win
The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins got back on track on Thursday night. Despite a rocky start from No. 8, where a near pick was followed by an actual pick, fears of “one of those games” where Cousins wilts under the bright lights of prim time against a top-tier defense crept in. There was no need to worry, though. Cousins said “be gone” too silly narratives and proceeded to put on a show.
PurplePTSD: CB Deficiency, MIN-NE Preview, Week 12 Picks
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be down to a CB4 used as...
Vikings May Have Rude Awakening for Patriots
Owning the NFL’s top-ranked defense via EPA/Play, the New England Patriots travel to Minneapolis for a date with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. The Patriots took care of business over the New York Jets in Week 11, 10-3, while the Vikings were abused in their house by the revenge-minded Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings loss marked the first time that the franchise hadn’t scored a touchdown in a game in six years.
Vikings Must Win in the Trenches on Thursday
The Cowboys manhandled the Vikings in the trenches on Sunday. They lost on both sides of the ball by giving up tons of pressure and sacks. Not to mention the inability to prevent the Cowboys from running the ball all day. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Vikings must win in the trenches to beat the Patriots on Thursday night.
