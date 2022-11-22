ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

No Love Lost Between Thielen & Belichick

Hop in that time machine right there for a minute with me and travel back to 2018. It wasn’t a great season for the Minnesota Vikings and this particular game against the New England Patriots didn’t go their way either. In the midst of the team’s frustrations on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.

In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful

If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Patriots

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 9-2 atop the NFC North after toppling the scrappy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

4 Key Patriots Players at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots were involved in very different games last week. While the Vikings were getting blown away by the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jets were tied at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a punt return touchdown won the game for New England.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Patriots over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are three-point favorites one day before a showdown with the New England Patriots (6-4) on Thanksgiving night. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, in Week 11 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the brutally good AFC East. The Vikings were strangled by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a four-game lead over the Detroit Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 23rd, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Reacts to Huge Primetime Win

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins got back on track on Thursday night. Despite a rocky start from No. 8, where a near pick was followed by an actual pick, fears of “one of those games” where Cousins wilts under the bright lights of prim time against a top-tier defense crept in. There was no need to worry, though. Cousins said “be gone” too silly narratives and proceeded to put on a show.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Have Rude Awakening for Patriots

Owning the NFL’s top-ranked defense via EPA/Play, the New England Patriots travel to Minneapolis for a date with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. The Patriots took care of business over the New York Jets in Week 11, 10-3, while the Vikings were abused in their house by the revenge-minded Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings loss marked the first time that the franchise hadn’t scored a touchdown in a game in six years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Win in the Trenches on Thursday

The Cowboys manhandled the Vikings in the trenches on Sunday. They lost on both sides of the ball by giving up tons of pressure and sacks. Not to mention the inability to prevent the Cowboys from running the ball all day. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Vikings must win in the trenches to beat the Patriots on Thursday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy