Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon on Public Servant in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1105 PM, Conroe Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Springhill Suites hotel located at 16520 S. IH 45 South in regard to a disturbance involving a male that was in possession of a knife being disruptive at the front desk. Officers learned from hotel staff that the male was asked to leave the location and he refused- returning to his room. As officers approached the hotel room a female was exiting and a male appeared in the doorway and brandished a firearm, pointing it at officers, before retreating into the room and barricading himself inside.
CONROE, TX
WFAA

HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
CYPRESS, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
