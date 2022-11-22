Read full article on original website
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect allegedly breaking into his vehicle, HPD says
The deputy received a notification that his truck was being broken into before confronting the suspect, Houston police said.
KHOU
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
conroetoday.com
Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon on Public Servant in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1105 PM, Conroe Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Springhill Suites hotel located at 16520 S. IH 45 South in regard to a disturbance involving a male that was in possession of a knife being disruptive at the front desk. Officers learned from hotel staff that the male was asked to leave the location and he refused- returning to his room. As officers approached the hotel room a female was exiting and a male appeared in the doorway and brandished a firearm, pointing it at officers, before retreating into the room and barricading himself inside.
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
WFAA
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife and man, injuring 2 others in Spring Branch home arrested, charged: HPD
HOUSTON – A man who police say fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. The 38-year-old suspect is facing two counts...
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
thevindicator.com
DeFoor retiring after 65 years in law enforcement, but not entirely
LIBERTY - Capt. Ken DeFoor has had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement spanning nearly 65 years, and now he is finally hanging up his badge and gun, but not entirely. “I guess you could say it is ‘semi-retirement’ because I will remain with the sheriff’s office as...
