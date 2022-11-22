CONROE, TX -- On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1105 PM, Conroe Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Springhill Suites hotel located at 16520 S. IH 45 South in regard to a disturbance involving a male that was in possession of a knife being disruptive at the front desk. Officers learned from hotel staff that the male was asked to leave the location and he refused- returning to his room. As officers approached the hotel room a female was exiting and a male appeared in the doorway and brandished a firearm, pointing it at officers, before retreating into the room and barricading himself inside.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO