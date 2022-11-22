Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Prepping for December 3 Christmas Opening
It’s holiday time in the Central Colorado Rockies, and there probably isn’t any other town in the region that loves to celebrate Christmas as much as Buena Vista. The festivities kick off on Saturday, December 3, with recreation, adventure, shopping, and pictures with Santa, topped off at dusk with the 2022 BV Parade of Lights.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Holiday Delights Light Up Friday Night In Salida
The holiday traditions enjoyed by generations of Salidans return this Friday, Nov. 25, book-ended by a parade and fireworks over Salida’s famous Christmas Mountain. The 2022 Parade of Lights leads off the evening festivities with a “Night of the Nutcracker” theme. Co-sponsored by High Country Bank and the Salida Business Alliance (SBA) the parade will kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Alpine Park at 5th and F Streets and move down F Street to Riverside Park.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida’s PROST Board Welcomes New Board Members
The Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Trails Board (PROST Board) handles a major job for the city; serving as a link between the City Council, city staff, and the community. The Board meets with Parks & Recreation staff leaders at least once a month, collaborating to evaluate and prioritize...
arkvalleyvoice.com
AVV NewsMatch Donations Are Climbing — But We Have a Ways to Go
Donations to Ark Valley Voice as part of the NewsMatch Giving Challenge reached $3,300 as of Monday. We are only $700 away from the $4,000 number that unlocks the surprise Democracy grant that will double the first $4,000 in donations toward the NewsMatch grant. We are SO close!. As our...
mountainjackpot.com
Marijuana Emergency Declared! Cripple Creek Imposes Six-Month Moratorium on Considering Any Cannabis Licenses
City Bombarded with Requests for Pot Shops, Following Pro-Reefer Vote. Even with an overwhelming endorsement of legal weed in Teller County’s gaming community, city leaders now want a lengthy time-out period so they can establish proper regulations and get a better handle on the pending marijuana situation. The pro-pot...
Comments / 0