ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Prepping for December 3 Christmas Opening

It’s holiday time in the Central Colorado Rockies, and there probably isn’t any other town in the region that loves to celebrate Christmas as much as Buena Vista. The festivities kick off on Saturday, December 3, with recreation, adventure, shopping, and pictures with Santa, topped off at dusk with the 2022 BV Parade of Lights.
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Holiday Delights Light Up Friday Night In Salida

The holiday traditions enjoyed by generations of Salidans return this Friday, Nov. 25, book-ended by a parade and fireworks over Salida’s famous Christmas Mountain. The 2022 Parade of Lights leads off the evening festivities with a “Night of the Nutcracker” theme. Co-sponsored by High Country Bank and the Salida Business Alliance (SBA) the parade will kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Alpine Park at 5th and F Streets and move down F Street to Riverside Park.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida’s PROST Board Welcomes New Board Members

The Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Trails Board (PROST Board) handles a major job for the city; serving as a link between the City Council, city staff, and the community. The Board meets with Parks & Recreation staff leaders at least once a month, collaborating to evaluate and prioritize...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

AVV NewsMatch Donations Are Climbing — But We Have a Ways to Go

Donations to Ark Valley Voice as part of the NewsMatch Giving Challenge reached $3,300 as of Monday. We are only $700 away from the $4,000 number that unlocks the surprise Democracy grant that will double the first $4,000 in donations toward the NewsMatch grant. We are SO close!. As our...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy