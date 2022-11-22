The holiday traditions enjoyed by generations of Salidans return this Friday, Nov. 25, book-ended by a parade and fireworks over Salida’s famous Christmas Mountain. The 2022 Parade of Lights leads off the evening festivities with a “Night of the Nutcracker” theme. Co-sponsored by High Country Bank and the Salida Business Alliance (SBA) the parade will kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Alpine Park at 5th and F Streets and move down F Street to Riverside Park.

