ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

Koelschs of Coldwell Banker Rlty. broker sale of Monahan’s Marine

Weymouth, MA Coldwell Banker Realty agents Janet Koelsch and Bert Koelsch represented the buyers, Brian Curreri and Marc Curreri of Scituate Boat Works, and Marine Professional, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, FL in the sale of Monahan’s Marine located at 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St., for $8 million. The sale consisted of three buildings totaling 30,650 s/f on 7.4 acres as well as the business acquisition. The deal closed on October 7th.
WEYMOUTH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Apartment Complex Sells For $24 Million

FRAMINGHAM – A 6-story multi-family apartment building on Route 9 East has been sold for $24 million. Located at 640 Worcester Road, the Georgetown building has 72 units. New York-based Eagle Rock Properties purchased the property from Air Granada, LLC. The City of Framingham has assessed the apartment building...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
everettleader.com

Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
EVERETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Best and worst airports according to the Wall Street Journal

Recently the Wall Street Journal ranked the 20 largest airports in the United States according to reliability, value, and convenience. San Francisco came out on top, with yoga rooms, a museum, and art exhibits. Newark faired the worst, with flight delays cited as primary factor.
BOSTON, MA
kingstonthisweek.com

Sudbury restaurant owners raise $7,287 for Maison McCulloch Hospice

The Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs (SHARE) was formed in 2014 by local restaurateurs as a way to promote Sudbury’s independently owned restaurant community, and to bring attention to the value of supporting local businesses. In the second half of October, Bela Vita Cuccina, Di Gusto, Hardrock 42...
SUDBURY, MA
everettleader.com

US ATTORNEY RACISM INVESTIGATION

The city council appropriated $500,000 last week for lawyer’s fees already generated by the law firm Greenberg Traurig to defend the city against a racism investigation announced five months ago by the US Attorney’s office that is ongoing. Greenberg Traurig is the same law firm representing the mayor...
EVERETT, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day at Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country – with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering...
PRINCETON, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
QUINCY, MA
Boston Globe

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy