Musk's 'free speech' agenda dismantles safety work at Twitter, insiders say

Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Trump criticized for dining with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye
Former president Donald Trump dined with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and hip-hop artist Ye at his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week, drawing intense criticism for associating with two figures who have promoted antisemitism and hate. Advisers to Trump privately acknowledged that the decision to host the Tuesday dinner, just one...
Houston Chronicle
Elon Musk’s New Twitter Verified Will Have Blue, Grey, Gold Checkmarks
Elon Musk announced plans to “tentatively” launch a new Twitter verification program on Friday next week. All verified accounts would be “manually authenticated” before the coveted check “activates.” The company CEO called the new process “Painful, but necessary.”. The verification update will also...
Kanye West says Donald Trump screamed at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago, telling Ye he will lose in 2024 if he runs for president
The rapper said he asked Trump — who is running for the 2024 GOP nomination — to be his running mate, and that the former president was "perturbed."
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
Comments / 0