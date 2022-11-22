ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany vs Japan live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

 2 days ago

Four years on from their World Cup Gotterdammerung when exiting in the group stages as defending champions, Germany approach Qatar 2022 with perhaps less expectation that usual. Japan are old hands in the World Cup, this is their seventh successive appearance, but they've never made it to the quarter-finals and must avoid defeat on Wednesday if they're to emerge from a tough group. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs Japan live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Germany vs Japan live stream

Dates: Wednesday 23rd November

Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (EST)

Free live stream: ITV Hub

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

"Football is a simple game," England striker-turned-anchorman Gary Lineker once said. "Twenty-two men chase a ball around for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win." Well, the crisp-peddler's resigned appreciation for Germany isn't quite as prescient as it once was, with 2018's limp group stage exit still very much front of mind for the Mannschaft.

"I found it difficult to get over the last World Cup," midfield mainstay Josh Kimmich recently told FourFourTwo magazine. The 27-year-old also blamed that exit on "looking too far ahead" in the tournament, something they can ill-afford to do in Qatar in a group that also contains 2010 winners Spain. Eyes should be peeled for Jamal Musiala, a Bayern Munich teenager full of promise, and false nine Kai Havertz of Chelsea as coach Hansi Flick seeks to repeat his high-pressing formula which delivered Bayern's sextuple in 2020. Germany – four-time world champions – only reached the last 16 at last summer's Euros and, as hosts of the 2024 competition, will see this World Cup as a building block for two years' time.

Japan reached the last 16 in 2002 (as co-hosts), 2010 and 2018 but are yet to go any further at this biggest of footballing jamborees. High-quality exports – from ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino at Monaco, to Wataru Endo at Stuttgart and former Inter stalwart Yuto Nagatomo – have added strength in depth to the Samurai Blue.

Their easy-on-the-eye style has earned as much praise as their rubbish-clearing fans in the stands. If they're going to emerge from a group also containing Spain and Costa Rica, then they must overcome their biggest weakness – being ruthless in front of goal. Qualifying defeats to Oman and Saudi Arabia hardly augur well.

If Japan's busy forwards can isolate centre-back Niklas Sule, who has the turning circle of a cruise ship, and swarm as one, then the Samurai Blue might fancy their chances. Any defeat will not be for the want of trying.

This Group E match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am ET at the 45,416-seat Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs Japan live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

Germany vs Japan live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Germany vs Japan live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub ( STV in Scotland ), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Germany vs Japan live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Germany vs Japan live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Germany vs Japan live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

How to use a VPN for Germany vs Japan live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Germany vs Japan live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Germany vs Japan

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Germany vs Japan live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Germany vs Japan live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Germany vs Japan live stream | Sling 50% off first month
Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime. View Deal

Germany vs Japan live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial
FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here. View Deal

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Germany vs Japan

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch X vs Y in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Germany vs Japan live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Germany vs Japan live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Germany vs Japan live stream kick-off times

Global Germany vs Japan kick-off times

  • Local: 4pm
  • UK: 1pm
  • Central Europe, including Germany: 2pm
  • USA (EST/PST): 8am / 5am
  • Australia: 12am (Thursday)
  • New Zealand: 2am (Thursday)
  • India: 6.30pm
  • Japan: 10pm

World Cup 2022 fixtures – dates & TV times

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)
Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

