Huge Black Friday deal: get an 85-inch Samsung QLED TV for just £1499

Black Friday means big deals on big screens. One of our favourites so far? The 85-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV for less than £1499 – half the £2999 RRP!

The Q70A is a 2021 model but still delivers a World Cup-worthy 4K picture, HDR10+ support, native 4K@120Hz gaming, virtual 3D surround sound and Samsung's app-packed Tizen OS.

Head over to Currys now to save £1500 with this unmissable Black Friday price crash. Over 2200 people have looked at the deal in the past 24 hours, so it's already proving popular...

Samsung QE85Q70A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1499 at Currys (save £1500)

The Q70A appears towards the bottom of Samsung's 2021 QLED range but it still boasts a stylish 25mm-thick design and native support for 4K@120Hz. A very low price for a very big TV from a very reputable brand! View Deal

The 85-inch Q70A is not a TV we've reviewed, and while Samsung's smaller 2021 models such as the 50-inch Q90A wowed up with their Neo QLED displays, the Q70A makes do with a QLED panel with a standard (rather than 'Mini') LED backlight.

That said, the specs look to be excellent for a half-price 85-inch TV. There's the enormous size, of course, plus 4K resolution and support for HDR in the HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ formats.

Despite being at the lower end of Samsung's 2021 TV line-up , the 85-inch Q70A boasts HDMI 2.1 for ultra-smooth 4K@120Hz gaming, which is great news for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

Sound should be reasonable thanks to Samsung's Object Tracking Sound LITE, which uses AI and the TV's bottom speakers to simulate overhead sounds without the need for extra speakers.

Now 50 per cent off – just £1499 at Currys – the 85-inch Q70A is your chance to make out like a bandit on Black Friday. It's also worth noting that Currys is offering a "1 in 20 chance to win your money back" with this TV. So you could end up with a free 85-inch Samsung TV...

Our experts are seeing more and more Black Friday TV deals by the day, so stay tuned for the latest offers, as well as plenty more hi-fi and AV tech deals

MORE:

Best TVs : brilliant budget to premium 4K Ultra HD

Best TV deals : early Black Friday TV offers

See all the Black Friday offers on now