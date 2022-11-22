Read full article on original website
Engadget
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review: Growth and growing pains
Every Pokémon generation brings a new region to discover. But with the open-world design of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, instead of simply getting an updated map with a linear path from start to finish, it feels like there's a vast countryside to explore. Then you add a deeper story with three branching paths, along with a bunch of quality-of-life improvements and tweaks to the traditional Pokémon format, and you have a game that's a blast to get lost in — even with the title's unfortunate performance issues.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
Engadget
Critter & Guitari’s 201 Music Synthesizer is the long-awaited successor to its Pocket Piano
Critter & Guitari's lineup of hackable music computers and video synths are undeniably unique. They do things that practically no other instrument can, plus they're probably the most visually distinctive portable music devices out there. Its latest creation is the 201 Music Synthesizer, an arguably long overdue replacement for the company's first product — the Pocket Piano.
Engadget
CD Projekt Red shows off The Witcher 3's 'next-gen update' ahead of launch
CD Projekt Red has finally shared a gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's imminent "next-gen" update, and it's largely what you'd hope for. The overhauled action role-playing game looks better thanks to more detailed character models (with 4K textures), ray-traced lighting effects and other cosmetic upgrades. Geralt looks more grizzled than ever, while even the water reflections are prettier. It's not surprising that the refreshed game would look at least somewhat better than the 2015 original, and it's not necessarily a night-and-day difference. Still, the changes are welcome if you thought the title was showing its age.
