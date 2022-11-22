CD Projekt Red has finally shared a gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's imminent "next-gen" update, and it's largely what you'd hope for. The overhauled action role-playing game looks better thanks to more detailed character models (with 4K textures), ray-traced lighting effects and other cosmetic upgrades. Geralt looks more grizzled than ever, while even the water reflections are prettier. It's not surprising that the refreshed game would look at least somewhat better than the 2015 original, and it's not necessarily a night-and-day difference. Still, the changes are welcome if you thought the title was showing its age.

2 DAYS AGO