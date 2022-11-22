ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

Photographers rejoice! Instagram algorithm to favor photos and reels equally

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLULI_0jJv4xuw00

After receiving so much backlash for prioritizing reels over photos, the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri says the company now balances the two equally. In a weekly Ask Me Anything session, Mosseri answers the questions of Instagram users and this week one user asked him “Why are you completely gutting the reach of photo-based accounts?”

Rather than fabricating some lame excuse, Mosseri held his hands up and admitted Instagram has put too much weight on reels and video content recently but the company has now “rebalanced things”. This is good news for photographers who have felt the brunt of the algorithm change and struggled to reach new accounts and build increase their engagement.

Perhaps we were too quick to think that Instagram is no longer for photographers but with all the recent changes that is very much how it seemed. The introduction of reels and most recently, rumors of notes and maps feature, the once-loved photo-sharing platform was almost unrecognizable.

Instagram reels were first launched in 2020 to replace Instagram video content. Shortly after, users started to experience a distinct difference in the number of accounts their photo posts were reaching and many started to make reels as a way to keep their engagement more consistent. For many content creators who had no interest in creating reels, it became an arduous task that put a bad taste in people’s mouths.

Mosseri is now calling for photographers to contact Instagram if they don’t start seeing a change in their interactions. Over the last few years, Instagram has undergone several changes including reintroducing the chronological timeline (a feature that many people missed), introducing a professional dashboard so that it’s easier to track engagement and it’s extended the reels time limit to 90 seconds so that people can upload longer videos.

Those photographers who loved making reels and experienced a big jump in their followers and reach from doing so should still benefit from them – it just means that any photo content they post should also be seen by just as many people.

These are the best camera phones for taking photos and creating videos on the go. Check out these 12 essential mobile photography tips and start making the most out of the camera you always have on you.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?

YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its video-watching interface. One of these changes is a new feature known as Ambient Mode. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Ambient Mode on YouTube is and show you how to enable or disable it. Ambient Mode is basically...
makeuseof.com

What Does "Link in Bio" Mean on Instagram?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Why is everyone saying "Click the link in bio" on Instagram? If you've seen this more than once, it's not a coincidence. People are using the "Link in bio" prompt to get people to check out their profiles and their biographies on Instagram.
makeuseof.com

How to Use YouTube's Pinch to Zoom Feature

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Thanks to YouTube's pinch to zoom, you can find all the details in your favorite creator's videos without a hassle. YouTube's mobile app lets you zoom in and out of content on videos.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
TechCrunch

YouTube starts testing a quiz feature for community posts

The details were first published in a new video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, where the company routinely shares YouTube product updates with creators, answers questions, and shares what experiments and tests it has in the works. In the latest video, the company explained how the quiz feature could...
TechCrunch

LinkedIn’s new feature lets you schedule posts for later

The Microsoft-owned social network has seemingly been testing the new feature internally for several months already, according to at least one online report back in August from web developer and app researcher Nima Owji, but it seems that LinkedIn is now readying things for prime time, according to a growing number of reports across social media.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Continues Her Anti-Thanksgiving Legacy

Days before Thanksgiving 1993, in The Addams Family Values, Wednesday Addams decided to go off-script during her summer camp’s Thanksgiving pageant. Now, 29 years later, a new generation can see her do pretty much the same thing in Netflix’s mysterious and spooky new series, Wednesday.The 1993 scene is by far the most memorable from the film: Dressed as Pocahontas, Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams tells her bubbly pilgrim scene partner, “You have taken the land which is rightfully ours. Years from now, my people will be forced to live in mobile homes on reservations. Your people will wear cardigans and drink...
Reader's Digest

What Does S/U Mean on Social Media?

It seems like every few weeks, a new acronym pops up online. We’ll be the first to admit it—keeping track of them all isn’t easy! For example, we deciphered what ICYMI means, just in case you missed it (see what we did there?). Another acronym that’s popping...
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy