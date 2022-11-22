Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Dollar Tree Rustic Jenga Block Christmas Tree
This tutorial shows you how to use Jenga blocks from the dollar tree store to make rustic wood Christmas trees.
Quick & Easy Dollar Tree Mesh Christmas Wreath
This Christmas Holiday wreath is made using dollar tree supplies. This festive wreath is easy to make and perfect for your front porch or above your mantle.
Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand
A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight
We have to commend him for his bravery, that is for sure!
Make the Season Bright With an Upside-down Christmas Tree
There’s a new trend in Christmas decor that has been popping up all over the place the past few holiday seasons: the upside-down Christmas tree. The topsy-turvy twist on the most recognizable of all Christmas decorations has taken holiday decorating by storm the past few Decembers—from shopping malls and living rooms to hotel ballrooms and corporate reception areas. (Back in 2017, designer Karl Lagerfeld designed an extravagant 16-foot upside-down tree for the lobby of the iconic Claridge's Hotel in London.)
15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Man Hysterically Calls Out Brother and His Wife For Having No Less Than 9 Christmas Trees
Overboard or just enough? You be the judge.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Can You Afford To Buy a Christmas Tree This Year?
The holiday season will be a financially trying one for many Americans this year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 14% of Americans feel pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with...
Easy Festive Poinsettia Christmas Wreath
This festive Christmas tutorial shows you how to make a Pointsettia floral wreath using supplies from the Dollar Tree.
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Huge Christmas tree seems to be spinning right through the roof in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jefferson Park resident is taking his Christmas tree decorations to another level.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, a creation at the home of Daniel DePaepe is leaving people scratching their heads. The holiday cheer there is through the roof – in both the figurative and literal sense.From outside, it appears DePaepe's giant revolving Christmas tree is bursting right through the roof of his home.Off camera, we did get a look inside to see how it works. But for now, DePaepe wants us to keep that a holiday secret. "What this is, is the world's...
Mystery Plant: Fall foliage makes tree a standout
Each fall I usually get one or two phone calls concerning the autumn foliage, the callers wondering, invariably, if this season’s coloration will be better (or worse) than last fall. It’s a good question, but one that is basically impossible to answer, of course. “There is no way of measuring beauty,” is my normal response. And even in a drought period, you never know exactly how the resultant fall foliage may be affected. ...
The Daily South
Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?
It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
CraftBits
1K+
Followers
286
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT
Crafts, sewing, knitting, crochet and DIY ideas.https://craftbits.com
Comments / 0