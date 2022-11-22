Read full article on original website
Bassist Karina Rykman brings her center-stage act to Ithaca
Karina Rykman has played such iconic venues as the Rongovian Embassy and the Haunt, even Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall, playing bass as part of acts like Marco Benevento’s band or America’s Got Talent contestant Aaralyn & Izzy, but the multi-instrumentalist has recently been fronting her own band. The trio kicks off a northeast tour this Wednesday at the Upstairs in Downtown Ithaca.
Reduced weekday TCAT bus service continues for the week ahead
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this fall that “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. These service changes are in effect Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd.
Water main break on Pleasant Grove Road affecting water service and traffic
Please avoid the area of a water main break on Pleasant Grove Road, say Town of Ithaca officials. The affected area is near Cornell University’s north campus and the Forest Home bridge over Fall Creek. Water pressure may be affected for residents in the area, officials say. For more,...
