Karina Rykman has played such iconic venues as the Rongovian Embassy and the Haunt, even Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall, playing bass as part of acts like Marco Benevento’s band or America’s Got Talent contestant Aaralyn & Izzy, but the multi-instrumentalist has recently been fronting her own band. The trio kicks off a northeast tour this Wednesday at the Upstairs in Downtown Ithaca.

ITHACA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO