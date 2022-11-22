ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

14850.com

Bassist Karina Rykman brings her center-stage act to Ithaca

Karina Rykman has played such iconic venues as the Rongovian Embassy and the Haunt, even Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall, playing bass as part of acts like Marco Benevento’s band or America’s Got Talent contestant Aaralyn & Izzy, but the multi-instrumentalist has recently been fronting her own band. The trio kicks off a northeast tour this Wednesday at the Upstairs in Downtown Ithaca.
Reduced weekday TCAT bus service continues for the week ahead

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this fall that “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. These service changes are in effect Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd.
ITHACA, NY

