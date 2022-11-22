Marlins’ Avisail Garcia addresses poor 2022 season. ‘I know I have to get better’

Avisail Garcia had just finished helping a slew of volunteers and Miami Marlins executives at a drive-thru Thanksgiving food distribution in one of the loanDepot park parking garages on Friday when Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman approached him.

Both player and owner know 2022 was not the season they were hoping for out of Garcia, who had signed a four-year, $53 million deal with a fifth-year option the offseason prior.

But Sherman made his way to the outfielder, shook his hand and once again reiterated that the organization has confidence that Garcia will turn the corner.

“I’m thankful for a lot of things: First of all, my family, my health, for you guys, for my teammates,” Garcia said. “I’m thankful for everything. I think you ought to be always thankful and thank God for all the opportunities you have in your life.”

Garcia is looking forward to the next opportunity and a chance to put his 2022 season behind him.

The 31-year-old outfielder played in just 98 games last season, his fewest in a full season since 2018, after being hampered by hamstring injuries. He hit .224 with a .266 on-base percentage and .317 slugging mark — all career lows. He had just 35 RBI and eight home runs while being pegged as a middle-of-the-order bat in a lineup that needed an uptick in offensive production.

“I recognize that I didn’t have a great year last year,” Garcia said. “I know I have to get better. And I will.”

For Garcia, that starts with adjustments beyond the field. He started losing weight and making changes to his body late last season during his final injured list stint. He is down to about 235 pounds and has put a bigger emphasis on his diet to maintain that weight.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Garcia said, “not only for my career, but for my health. You have to take responsibility for it. ... I want to be in the best shape that I can so I can live longer. I feel better. My mind feels free. My body feels free.”

As for the on-field adjustments, Garcia said it’s mostly mental. He tried to play up to his new contract early in the season. When the results didn’t come, he let the struggles linger in his mind. The failure compounded.

He’s trying to learn from what went wrong, of course, but he’s also trying to have a short memory, too.

“It’s not the way you fail. It’s the way you get up,” Garcia said. “I’ve just got to keep working. Keep trying to do your best every single day and learn from failure. We’re humans. It’s going to happen, not only in baseball but in life. The only thing you can control is to prepare yourself and be ready.”

He’ll get the chance to do so. As of now, Garcia will most likely get the bulk of the reps in right field for the Marlins in 2022 under first-year manager Skip Schumaker.

“I want to win. Everybody wants to win,” Garcia said. “I’m putting myself in the best position that I can to have a great year.”