The Staten Island Advance

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game

There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Happy Thanksgiving NFL fans. We have a great slate of games scheduled for Week 12, headlined by the Giants vs. Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. With even more action on Thursday and coming up later on in the weekend, now is the perfect time to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for your chance at $150 in free bets.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Do I care that James Harden is out? No. Do I care that Joel Embiid is out? No. Do I care that Tyrese Maxey is out? No. Do I care the Sixers are set to play the second leg of a back-to-back? No. Do I trust the Hornets to win a game they should win? No. I know, dynamite analysis, right? Sixers win. Charlotte's struggles continue.
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?

When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
