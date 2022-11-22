Read full article on original website
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Giannis got some support from Chandler Parsons revolving around the post-game drama in Philly.
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Happy Thanksgiving NFL fans. We have a great slate of games scheduled for Week 12, headlined by the Giants vs. Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. With even more action on Thursday and coming up later on in the weekend, now is the perfect time to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for your chance at $150 in free bets.
Kobe Bryant was one of the best players in NBA history. More than 250 players could never beat him on the court.
Do I care that James Harden is out? No. Do I care that Joel Embiid is out? No. Do I care that Tyrese Maxey is out? No. Do I care the Sixers are set to play the second leg of a back-to-back? No. Do I trust the Hornets to win a game they should win? No. I know, dynamite analysis, right? Sixers win. Charlotte's struggles continue.
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
The NBA has disciplined the Lakers guard for his action Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an extremely valuable player to have on one's roster. His communication on defense is elite, and he is a player that is genuinely capable of guarding all five positions. There...
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
Draft Digest's rookie ladder has a new face at No. 1, while others make their first appearance of the season.
Scottgriff16 correctly picked 10 NFL games and then needed the tiebreaker to claim first place in Week 11 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge last week. In all, the contest drew 58 entries. For his efforts, Scottgriff16 earned the weekly $50 top prize. This person also has a chance to...
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Georges Niang discusses the controversial dust-up with former 76er Ben Simmons.
The first NBA games played on Thanksgiving Day occurred in 1949. It featured five games, including a five overtime game.
The Philadelphia 76ers began a 3-game road trip on Wednesday as they took on the Charlotte Hornets while still missing so many pieces and considering it was the second night of a back-to-back, one could see a loss to the Hornets coming from a mile away. The Sixers got off...
The New Orleans Pelicans hope to prepare for Thanksgiving by beating the stuffing out of the stumbling Spurs, who have lost 10 of their last 11.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
