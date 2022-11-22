CULVER CITY, Calif. - On television, an episode of "Jeopardy!" moves with a satisfying swiftness, but during a taping, the game can abruptly screech to a halt. One incident in October saw a contestant offer a response that was initially deemed wrong, but it was an unexpected guess. So just to double-, triple- and quadruple-check that no one missed anything while constructing the clue, a panel of judges - sitting near the stage with laptops, piles of papers, books and Webster's Dictionary - stopped the proceedings to do more research.

