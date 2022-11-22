ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'

And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Fans Slam Players After Tournament of Champions Question Stumps All 3

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continued last night, and one question in particular stumped all three players - much to the disappointment of fans. Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil competed in the first semi-finals game of the tournament, with Schneider handily coasting to victory by the time the game ended. To the surprise of many fans, though, all three champions missed a $1,200 clue in the "3-Named People" category.
DoYouRemember?

Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
BET

Black Twitter Disturbed By ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Who Have No Clue Who Ketanji Brown Jackson Is

On last night’s episode of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, the three contestants were stumped when it came to a simple question plucked straight from very recent history. The clue was: "She's the first Black woman on the Supreme Court & the first justice to have been a federal public defender.” Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil had no response and the time ran out.
Houston Chronicle

Ken Jennings broke 'Jeopardy!' in 2004. In 2022, he helped save it.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - On television, an episode of "Jeopardy!" moves with a satisfying swiftness, but during a taping, the game can abruptly screech to a halt. One incident in October saw a contestant offer a response that was initially deemed wrong, but it was an unexpected guess. So just to double-, triple- and quadruple-check that no one missed anything while constructing the clue, a panel of judges - sitting near the stage with laptops, piles of papers, books and Webster's Dictionary - stopped the proceedings to do more research.
Primetimer

Jennifer Grey to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime Movie

Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to step into Gwen Shamblin Lara's shoes. The Dirty Dancing star will play Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. The news comes after Sarah Paulson was announced to be leading HBO's adaptation of its own docusieres, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.
DoYouRemember?

Amy Schneider Takes Home The Ultimate Prize For ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, has emerged as the winner of the highly competitive Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions after beating Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco; and Sam Buttrey, who is also from the same state as Schneider. She had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, making it the second longest in the game show’s history. Also, she is the first transgender to feature and win on the show.
Primetimer

Len Goodman Leaving Dancing With the Stars After 17 Years

This season of Dancing With the Stars will be Len Goodman's last. The 78-year-old announced last night that he would be retiring from his position as head judge on the long-running dance competition series. Goodman received a standing ovation from the ballroom when he dropped the news during Monday's show, revealing that he would be departing the series at the end of Season 31.
Primetimer

Primetimer

