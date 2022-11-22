ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott & Family Deliver Meals on Thanksgiving Day

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, along with their daughter Audrey, volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte.
TEXAS STATE

