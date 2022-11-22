Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Unsuccessful in Mission to Stop USC QB Caleb Williams
No. 15 Notre Dame entered preparations for No. 6 USC this week knowing quarterback Caleb Williams was the key to the show. The Trojan defense, while opportunistic, wasn’t scaring Tommy Rees and the game hinged on the Irish being able to at a minimum slow down the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder.
Snap Count Thoughts | USC
The first year of Marcus Freeman’s tenure had a little bit of everything and Notre Dame’s 38-27 loss to USC on Saturday night was much of the same. There were highs, lows and everything else as the Irish fought, but couldn’t quite close the gap when it mattered.
Notre Dame - USC Running Diary
Good evening from the Los Angeles Coliseum. It’s about time for kickoff between the #6 USC Trojans and the #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Being in the stadium for this one has a special significance as this marks the 30th anniversary of my first Notre Dame vs USC contest, the 1992 clash, also known as the “Reggie Brooks Flu Game.”
Notre Dame struggles from deep, falls to St. Bonaventure, 63-51
Notre Dame shot just 34.5% from the field and 11.8% from beyond the arc against St. Bonaventure at USB Arena in Elmont, N.Y., and the Fighting Irish drop its first game of the season, 63-51. Forward Nate Laszweski led Notre Dame (5-1) with 11 points and added eight rebounds. The...
Marcus Freeman Notebook | USC
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the 38-27 loss to No. 6 USC on Saturday night. ”As I just told the team, I’m sure everybody is disappointed from me on down. You really want to see how you compare against a team like that when you’re playing at your best.
No. 15 Notre Dame Fails to Contain QB Caleb Williams, Loses to No. 6 USC, 38-27
USC quarterback Caleb Williams dazzled throughout Saturday evening’s contest against No. 15 Notre Dame, carrying the No. 6 Trojans to a 38-27 victory. He completed 18 of his 22 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown while running nine times for 35 yards and three more scores. The Irish...
ISD Game Predictions: USC
It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. Notre Dame is looking to extend their win streak this season, and their win streak over the Trojans. USC would love nothing more than to stop that win streak and put themselves in the playoff hunt with a win. Which team comes out on top on Saturday?
Notre Dame Defense Fresh in 2022, Will it Pay Off vs. USC?
Notre Dame’s defense has been one of the best in the country over the last five years, but depth has always been somewhat of a concern at positions. A year ago, Notre Dame’s linebacker corps looked deep with experienced bodies, but injuries quickly racked up as Marist Liufau and Shayne Simon were gone for the season by halftime of week one.
Video | JD Bertrand on Family Ties to Notre Dame-USC Rivalry, Turnovers
Linebacker JD Bertrand spoke about his family ties to the Notre Dame-USC rivalry and why the Irish have been able to force more turnovers as of late. 0:09 - How special the rivalry will be with family in the LA area. 0:51 - Why the defense has been able to...
