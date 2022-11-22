ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Free preschool education now available for Nevada families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– From school closures due to the pandemic to limited classroom space, Laura Mercado worried her 4-year-old daughter would fall behind in school. “It was really a struggle,” said Mercado. “She actually didn’t start any kind of schooling until this year until the program became available to us and it’s really been a godsend.”
NEVADA STATE
nonprofitnews.vegas

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results — and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Weekly

Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing

By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?

Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy