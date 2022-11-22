Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today.
8newsnow.com
Free preschool education now available for Nevada families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– From school closures due to the pandemic to limited classroom space, Laura Mercado worried her 4-year-old daughter would fall behind in school. “It was really a struggle,” said Mercado. “She actually didn’t start any kind of schooling until this year until the program became available to us and it’s really been a godsend.”
nonprofitnews.vegas
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results — and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
Millions of dollars available for homeowners and renters in Nevada
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
nevadabusiness.com
Governor Steve Sisolak Appoints Louis Polish Jr. To Nevada State Contractors Board
LAS VEGAS and RENO, NEV. – Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of Louis Polish Jr. to the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB). Mr. Polish’s term is effective November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2025. “The Contractors Board is pleased to have Louis Polish as its newest...
Las Vegas Weekly
Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing
By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
Plenty of jobs in Southern Nevada, but employers hiring a little differently
There are still plenty of great job opportunities in Nevada these days, especially going into the holiday season. But many companies are hiring a little differently this year.
KOLO TV Reno
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered. She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where...
Nevada prison shut down for now, staff and inmates will be transferred
Warm Springs Correctional Center will be shut down to "increase safety and security and reduce overtime." The Nevada Department of Corrections says the change will save the state $14 million per year.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Buyer beware: Health insurance scams to avoid for Nevada consumers
Scammers are everywhere, especially when they know you're about to spend your hard-earned dollars. Nevadans who need health insurance can be a target, and the head of the Silver State Health Exchange has some advice in avoiding scams.
963kklz.com
Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?
Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
Flu hospitalizations double over past week in Nevada
Hospitalizations involving patients with the flu have more than doubled over the past week in Nevada. A report from the Nevada Hospital Association shows 92 patients with the flu as of this week, compared to 40 patients last week.
Governor appoints first African American woman, first Asian American to Nevada Supreme Court
A new member of the Nevada Supreme Court was appointed by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak following the stepdown of Justice Abbi Silver.
CCB to hold selection event for cannabis consumption lounge licenses
The CCB is authorized by state law to issue 20 independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses, half of which (10) are reserved for social equity applicants.
news3lv.com
Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out near state border
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada State Patrol (NSP) want you to know they are there and will write up a ticket if you violate any traffic laws. So far, NSP has handed out 291 violations and 254 for speeding as they joined forces with CHP to keep highways safe this holiday weekend.
thenevadaindependent.com
Unforced error with press shows Gov.-elect Lombardo has plenty to learn
Joe Lombardo hasn’t taken the oath of office yet, but he’s already set a state record for shortest honeymoon with the Nevada press after excluding representatives of two news outlets from Monday’s victory speech at Rancho High School. It was a dumb, dumb, dumb thing to do...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
