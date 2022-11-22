Trial dates set for inmate accused of killing Somerset County corrections officer

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trial dates have been set for an inmate who allegedly beat a corrections officer to death at SCI Somerset in 2018.

Paul Jawon Kendrick, now 27 years old, will face trial in 2023 from May 8 through May 26, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar. It’s reported he assaulted corrections officer Sgt. Mark Baserman on Feb. 15, 2018, around 7 p.m. at the officer’s desk in a housing unit Baserman, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries 11 days later.

Paul Kendrick, 27 (Credit: PA Department of Corrections)

The Department of Corrections (DOC) released a statement following the incident, saying that Kendrick punched Baserman, forcing him to the ground, and continued to beat him until another officer working in the same housing unit responded. It’s reported that the second officer was also attacked and treated at a local hospital.

The attack was sparked over a towel that was confiscated from Kendrick’s cell, according to investigators. He was immediately transferred to another state prison.

Sgt. Mark Baserman was killed after an inmate assaulted him in February of 2018 at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.

Kendrick was already serving a life sentence for a 2014 murder in Allegheny County at the time of the deadly attack. Now he faces criminal homicide; murder of the first, second and third degree; two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of assault by prisoner; and two counts of simple assault.

The last time a corrections officer was killed on the job was in 1979, according to the DOC.

In 2018, then Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said they are setting this as a capitol offense case and will be seeking the death penalty if Kendrick is convicted.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

To honor the life and service of Baserman, a bridge over Walters Mill Road on U.S. Route 2019 was named the Mark J. Baserman Memorial Bridge in August 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.