Read full article on original website
Related
Rick Pitino will be shaking his head at latest embarrassing Louisville basketball loss
The Louisville Cardinals are having a nightmare of a season. They remain winless through six games after they just got blasted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday to the tune of an 81-62 score. Louisville basketball even had it worse in the game prior to that, as the Cardinals got absolutely hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-38.
Kellie Harper gets brutally honest on Tennessee’s woeful start
Tennessee women’s basketball isn’t having the start to the season it envisioned when it loaded up its roster this past offseason. After a promising season the previous year, the Vols added WNBA prospect Rickea Jackson from Mississippi State, guard Jasmine Powell from Minnesota and Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin through the transfer portal. After a […] The post Kellie Harper gets brutally honest on Tennessee’s woeful start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
The real reason Steve Kerr loves Jonathan Kuminga’s 0-point game vs. Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga went scoreless during the Golden State Warriors’ 129-118 win over the Utah Jazz. The sophomore forward, in fact, didn’t even take a shot in 13 minutes off the bench as the defending champions’ ninth man. It’s also not like Kuminga stuffed the stat sheet otherwise....
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s beautiful take on facing Zion Williamson again after 647 days
The Memphis Grizzlies may have destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, but for Ja Morant, its importance extends beyond the box score. It’s the first time he played against his fellow draft classmate in Zion Williamson for quite a long time, and he couldn’t be happier they are both living out their dreams.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on chasing all-time scoring crown
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is largely considered one of the greatest scorers of all-time, but despite that, he’s not putting much focus on becoming the scoring king of the NBA. While he’s happy about LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, he admitted that he’s not really thinking about following in his footsteps. […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on chasing all-time scoring crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
Nets star Kyrie Irving drops old-man confession on current state of the NBA
All the recent brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving seems to have distracted some of us from the fact that the Brooklyn Nets star is now already 30 years old. He’s also in his 12th season in the NBA, making him an elder statesman of sorts. Irving is well aware of...
Malcolm Brogdon speaks out on former teammate Domantas Sabonis
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part due to the play of Domantas Sabonis. His play has caught the eye of his former Indiana Pacers teammate Malcolm Brogdon who believes Sabonis should be an All-Star this season as per Bobby Manning […] The post Malcolm Brogdon speaks out on former teammate Domantas Sabonis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk
Malik Monk has been one of the most consistent players for the Sacramento Kings this season, a turnaround from his earlier years in the NBA when he was anything but. That turnaround began last season when Monk signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving minimal interest on the open market. […] The post Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson gets vocal on Jordan Poole’s shooting struggles
The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start this season as they hope to defend their title. A big part of their struggles have been the shooting woes of Jordan Poole. He hasn’t been playing as well as he did last season, but he does have a supporter behind him in Klay Thompson as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
Klay Thompson gets real on social media’s key role in recent breakout
It’s safe to say Klay Thompson’s early-season shooting slump is over. The Golden State Warriors star has hit a scorching 56.7% of his triples in his last three appearances, also making at least half of his field goal attempts overall—something Thompson hadn’t done until the Warriors’ win over the Knicks last Friday.
Tulane football ends absurd losing streak dating back to 1984 with win over Cincinnati
The Tulane Green Wave has done it. The longest losing streak against Top-25 teams in college football poll history is over after the Green Wave defeated Cincinnati by a score of 27-24. Here are the details of the insane streak that Tulane football snapped on Friday, according to Matt Brown of The Athletic.
Bijan Robinson gets emotional walking off field after potential final Longhorns game
As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team. Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman delivers honest take on just what makes USC QB Caleb Williams a ‘rare talent’
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have quite a test coming up on Saturday, as it will meet Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans’ high-octane offense. No team has had any answer for Williams this season. The versatile passer comes into his first-ever meeting against Notre Dame ranking in the top 10 in all the […] The post Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman delivers honest take on just what makes USC QB Caleb Williams a ‘rare talent’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0