ClutchPoints

Kellie Harper gets brutally honest on Tennessee’s woeful start

Tennessee women’s basketball isn’t having the start to the season it envisioned when it loaded up its roster this past offseason. After a promising season the previous year, the Vols added WNBA prospect Rickea Jackson from Mississippi State, guard Jasmine Powell from Minnesota and Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin through the transfer portal. After a […] The post Kellie Harper gets brutally honest on Tennessee’s woeful start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on chasing all-time scoring crown

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is largely considered one of the greatest scorers of all-time, but despite that, he’s not putting much focus on becoming the scoring king of the NBA. While he’s happy about LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, he admitted that he’s not really thinking about following in his footsteps. […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on chasing all-time scoring crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Malcolm Brogdon speaks out on former teammate Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part due to the play of Domantas Sabonis. His play has caught the eye of his former Indiana Pacers teammate Malcolm Brogdon who believes Sabonis should be an All-Star this season as per Bobby Manning […] The post Malcolm Brogdon speaks out on former teammate Domantas Sabonis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk

Malik Monk has been one of the most consistent players for the Sacramento Kings this season, a turnaround from his earlier years in the NBA when he was anything but. That turnaround began last season when Monk signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving minimal interest on the open market. […] The post Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson gets vocal on Jordan Poole’s shooting struggles

The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start this season as they hope to defend their title. A big part of their struggles have been the shooting woes of Jordan Poole. He hasn’t been playing as well as he did last season, but he does have a supporter behind him in Klay Thompson as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bijan Robinson gets emotional walking off field after potential final Longhorns game

As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team. Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman delivers honest take on just what makes USC QB Caleb Williams a ‘rare talent’

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have quite a test coming up on Saturday, as it will meet Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans’ high-octane offense. No team has had any answer for Williams this season. The versatile passer comes into his first-ever meeting against Notre Dame ranking in the top 10 in all the […] The post Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman delivers honest take on just what makes USC QB Caleb Williams a ‘rare talent’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
