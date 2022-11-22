Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly.

“I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot Winner $176,496.37.’ I took a screenshot because I didn’t believe it. Once I got the email from the lottery, it seemed real,” Barry told lottery officials.

Mr. Jewell received a check for $125,312.42 after taxes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.