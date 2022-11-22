Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area. The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has killed 15 people and injured another 35 in the last six days, possibly signalling Moscow’s intention not to give up on the strategically important city.It comes as an estimated six million remained without electricity across the besieged country, with night-time temperatures now dipping well below 0C.Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to use energy sparingly and called it a “key task” of the coming week."If there is electricity, this doesn’t mean you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once," Mr Zelensky said.The wartime president asked Ukrainians to “consume electricity sparingly in all regions, as before”.Most of the problems are currently in the capital Kyiv, he said, as well as the wider region and in Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk.

35 MINUTES AGO