KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County School Board selects three candidates for District E vacancy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District (WCSD) leaders have narrowed down a pool of seven applicants for a recently vacated seat resulting from the November election. Former President Angie Taylor resigned Monday because of potential legal threats after winning her race for State Assembly District 27. During a...
FOX Reno
Washoe County foster care system experiencing instability due to lack of providers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Division Director for Children’s Services in Washoe County says the coronavirus pandemic hit foster care providers hard. “We really really hope to get our numbers up,” Cara Paoli, division director, told News 4-Fox 11. Right now Washoe County...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs arrest alleged serial burglar
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on an alleged serial burglar. The WCSO responded to a series of window smash vehicle burglaries during the spring and summer of this year. After an investigation, Todd Lucas was arrested in connection to four vehicle...
KOLO TV Reno
Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 24, 1934
Plans have been formulated for the annual sale of Christmas seals in this district. The various Parent-Teacher association will have charge of the sale in their particular sections, according to announcements made by officials. Officers named for the campaign include Dr. C. I. Burnett, president; Mrs. Robert Winchester, secretary; and...
