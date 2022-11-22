RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO