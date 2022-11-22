ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno

The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Sheriffs arrest alleged serial burglar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on an alleged serial burglar. The WCSO responded to a series of window smash vehicle burglaries during the spring and summer of this year. After an investigation, Todd Lucas was arrested in connection to four vehicle...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 24, 1934

Plans have been formulated for the annual sale of Christmas seals in this district. The various Parent-Teacher association will have charge of the sale in their particular sections, according to announcements made by officials. Officers named for the campaign include Dr. C. I. Burnett, president; Mrs. Robert Winchester, secretary; and...
SUSANVILLE, CA

