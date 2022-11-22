Police arrested a man they said is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 17. While he was in the crosswalk, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue, a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO