First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024. “My intention is that I run again,” the president said after this month’s midterm elections. Biden and first lady Jill Biden left Washington on Tuesday evening, with plans to return to the White House on Sunday. They were to spend part of Thanksgiving Day calling members of the military to thank them for serving.
HuffPost
Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Ties The Knot On White House Lawn
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride,...
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the White House lawn later this month.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
wegotthiscovered.com
White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding
Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
How Biden spent his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office.
TODAY.com
Jill Biden posts sweet message for President Biden’s 80th birthday
First Lady Jill Biden is celebrating President Joe Biden's milestone 80th birthday. On Nov. 20, the first lady posted a sweet Twitter message for her husband of 45 years. She uploaded two photos of her and the president smiling as they danced together. “There’s no one else I’d rather dance...
President Joe Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket firefighters
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. “Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who...
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal's White House wedding weekend is underway. Here's how they're celebrating.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are getting married at the White House this weekend.
Biden, first lady, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited service members and their families and served a “Friendsgiving” dinner at the Marine Corps air station in Cherry Point, North Carolina.Nov. 22, 2022.
Watch live: Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree
First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and...
BBC
