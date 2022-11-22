ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Associated Press

Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024. “My intention is that I run again,” the president said after this month’s midterm elections. Biden and first lady Jill Biden left Washington on Tuesday evening, with plans to return to the White House on Sunday. They were to spend part of Thanksgiving Day calling members of the military to thank them for serving.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HuffPost

Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Ties The Knot On White House Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride,...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding

Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
The Hill

Watch live: Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree

First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and...
BBC

Donald Trump says he'll run for president again in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has launched his third bid for the White House, declaring: "America's comeback starts right now." At his Florida estate, he said: "We have to save our country." Mr Trump's announcement comes as some fellow Republicans blame him for the party's lacklustre performance in last week's...
GEORGIA STATE

