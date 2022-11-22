ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Milestones – Nov. 22, 2022

 3 days ago
Harrison Carter of Henrico recently was initiated into the national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class. Students must demonstrate leadership experience and embrace ODK ideals. Carter is a student at Hampden-Sydney College.

Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
Obituary – Helen M. Joyner Harrill

Helen M. Joyner Harrill, 97 of Henrico, Va, passed away November 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Carl C. Harrill, Jr., Helen is survived by her son, Kenneth M. Joyner (Betty Jean); daughter, Susan J. Blake (Irvin); grandchildren, K. Mark Joyner, Jr. (Mimi), Kevin M. Joyner (Amy), Jennifer B. Mann (Jon); great-grandchildren, Hannah J. Nash (Tyler), Olivia G. Joyner, Sam B. Joyner, John A. Joyner, Lauren E. Joyner, Allie S. Joyner, Charlotte L. Mann, Davis B. Mann, Philip J. Mann; step-great grandsons, William T. Rawson and McBride K. Rawson; stepgranddaughter, Susan T. McLaughlin (Harry); step-great granddaughter, Jennifer F. McLaughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Helen graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and was later employed by Reynolds Metal Company where she worked for over 20 years in the accounting department. After her retirement in 1971, Helen and Carl resided in Jacksonville, Florida for some 12 years and returned to Richmond in 1983 where she enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with a senior group and spending time with her terrier, Maggie. She was a member of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Westhampton Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
Prince George County Public Schools hiring full and part-time positions

Prince George County Public Schools is actively seeking applicants to serve our school community and families as bus drivers within our Pupil Transportation Department. Within Prince George County, nearly 100 school buses transport an average of 5,100 passengers across our community daily, with our drivers often serving as the first and last faces our students see each day. Our division regularly accepts applications for both full and part-time bus driver positions throughout the year. These opportunities are great for those seeking to earn extra income, as well as former bus drivers, retirees, and those looking for a career switch!
Lewis Ginter’s Gardenfest of Lights opens

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s annual Dominion Gardenfest of Lights holiday display opened to the public Nov. 21 and will run through Jan. 8. In addition to an array of outdoor lights, visitors can experience a model train set with miniature Christmas village, an interactive gratitude display, and festive decorations in the conservatory.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Henrico News Minute – Nov. 22, 2022

Lego robots take over one Henrico high school; a New Kent man dies in an Eastern Henrico crash; officials stop another gun at an RIC checkpoint; Henrico Police need your help to find a robbery suspect; this week’s high school sports round-up in Gametime Henrico. Our coverage is free...
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
Weekend Top 5

Will host its annual Holly Jolly market on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature more than 35 vendors, a food truck and sweet treats, festive music by Kailey Conner and more. Admission is free. Returning this year are two options for festive rides on Lakeside – tour Lakeside Avenue aboard a trolley or take a longer ride throughout Lakeside aboard Discover Richmond’s bus. Tickets are required for a suggested donation of $5 to $10. Proceeds benefit RVA Community Fridges. Non-perishable food items also will be accepted including boxed stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned ham, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams and more. For details, visit facebook.com/events/809642160055018.
A small town doctor saved my life

I first met Dr. George Coleman in September 2020 during a chaotic pandemic that confused the whole world. Prior to my employment with the company, he had gone through a series of nurses, & just like that, he had another name to remember. At the time, I think it was a running joke that he shouldn’t even try to remember a nurse’s name until she had been employed for at least three months. (Needless to say, I passed the test. Year 3 is loading…).
Business in brief – Nov. 14, 2022

Lorie Powell has been appointed chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Richmond in Henrico. In her position as CEO, Powell oversees the day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality at the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, located at 5700 Fitzhugh Avenue. She assumed the position in October. Prior to joining Encompass Health, Powell served as assistant director of post-acute programs at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. From 2005 to 2012, she served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital of Flint, Mich., before being promoted to regional director in January of 2013. During her time as regional director, Powell provided leadership to the local teams at more than 20 hospitals across the country. Powell earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Michigan, and her master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.
