(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO