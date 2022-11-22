ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On

I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
RED BANK, NJ
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd

(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Elevation" by Yawn Mower

After years of releasing nationally acclaimed EPs and singles, Asbury Park indie darlings Yawn Mower are ending a fall tour in support of their Mint 400 Records full-length debut album, “To Each Their Own Coat,” on Nov. 26 at hometown venue House of Independents with homies Echo Plum, Dentist, and Surf Haven sharing the loaded local bill. The LP includes the college radio hit “Elevation,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY MELISSA MCLAUGHLIN.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit

(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
House of Independents presents Sam MacPherson

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- New Jersey native singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson – who recently signed to Elektra – will be playing a special hometown headline show on Thursday, December 22 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park. Showtime is 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm. Through a nuanced approach and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
NEWTON, NJ
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival

(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
RED BANK, NJ
Billy Joel To Have 90th Monthly Show at MSG in April

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
