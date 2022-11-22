Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
News 12
Tenants: Monthslong gas outage at NYCHA’s Sterling Houses ruins Thanksgiving plans
Families living at the New York Housing Authority’s Sterling Houses in Brooklyn say a homemade Thanksgiving dinner won't be a reality for them this year due to their gas being turned off since June. Melinda Veazy has lived at her apartment inside 1448 Sterling Place for about two decades.
bkreader.com
Tech Job Growth in Brooklyn Highest Among NYC Boroughs, Report Finds
A new report released by HR&A Advisors — an employee-owned company that offers advisory services — says that Brooklyn has experienced the highest amount of tech growth out of any NYC borough in the last decade. According to the report, Brooklyn has seen a growth of 14,000 new...
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Low-Rise Retail Stores on Flatbush Avenue to Be Razed for Condos
Greenpoint Designer Knows How to Dress a Rock Star [NYT]. A Night Out in Park Slope With Old Jewish Men [NYT]. Live from the Brooklyn Museum—Today’s Top Stories! [New Yorker]. Newtown Creek Alliance Wants Input on Proposed Creek Changes [Greenpointers]. Industry City’s Ice Rink Returns to Brooklyn for...
bkreader.com
100 Flatbush Ave. to be City’s First All-Electric, Solar Residential Tower
The Brooklyn-based company, Alloy Development, is designing the city’s first electric residential tower powered by 100% renewable energy, reports Habitat Magazine. Following a recent request for a community solar developer, Alloy has announced its 44-story development project located at the residential tower of 100 Flatbush Ave., on the border of Boerum Hill and Fort Greene.
'They treat us like animals': NYCHA residents call on city for change
From cracked plaster, to mold, to not having any heat, tenants said something needs to be done now.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: One Sold, Three off the Market
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Downtown Brooklyn, Ditmas Park, Prospect Heights and Windsor Terrace. How did they fare?. While not huge, this one-bedroom loft in an early 20th century Downtown Brooklyn commercial building has high ceilings...
therealdeal.com
KKR dumps Manhattan office plans
KKR is the latest firm to bail on office plans as the sector continues to be shaped by remote work. The private equity giant was looking at 300,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 341 Ninth Avenue in West Chelsea Insider reported. The firm was considering the space near its Hudson Yards headquarters for possible consolidation of its other Manhattan office spaces, but has since scrapped its plans.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza
On Wednesday at noon, State Senator Jabari Brisport will be hosting a vegan roast giveaway in Bed-Stuy at Restoration Plaza. Dubbed ‘ThanksVegan,’ the senator is teaming up with PETA and Humane […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Inconsistent heat, hot water plagues Bronx NYCHA building
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Parkside Houses residents have gone weeks with inconsistent heat and hot water, they told PIX11 News on Monday. Some said they have to sleep in their winter jackets to stay warm at night in the New York City Housing Authority building. Resident Iris Rodriguez said it’s colder inside her apartment than […]
Property taxes on Staten Island could be slashed by 30%; here’s how
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s now up to state lawmakers to create legislation based on a proposal by New York City officials to reform property taxes, which could result in a 30% cost decrease for most Staten Island homeowners. The reforms, proposed by the New York City Property Tax...
New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality
NEW YORK - A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
bronx.com
MTA Activates First Bus Lane Enforcement Cameras In The Bronx
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that it has activated automated bus lane enforcement cameras on two bus routes in the Bronx, the Bx12 and Bx41, and the Bx19 will be activated in the coming days. This rollout is part of a recent announcement made in October of equipping...
cbcny.org
How to Fix the MTA's Huge Budget Deficit
The original op ed can be read here. A strong public transit system is essential to New York’s economy and New Yorkers’ quality of life. To paraphrase a political axiom: as goes the MTA, so goes the region. Unfortunately, the MTA may not be going well for much longer if decisive action is not taken soon to address impending massive budget shortfalls.
bkreader.com
Transforming the Streets of New York into a Photo Studio
When native New Yorker Oluwanisola “Sola” Olosunde started college in early 2013, he was ready for a new look. After years of rocking sportswear from Stüssy and Supreme, Olosunde wanted a more tailored aesthetic that he could rock with equal finesse, whether going job interviews or hanging out with […] Click here to view original web page at www.blind-magazine.com.
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
Comments / 1