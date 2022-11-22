YAKIMA, Wash.- The Good Feet Store is inviting the Yakima community to take part in its Good Feet for a Good Cause donation program from November, 21, through December, 31. The Good Feet Store is accepting donated new socks and new or gently used shoes for local people in need at its Yakima location at 2401 S. 1st Street.

