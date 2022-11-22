ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa’s Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. “Gesa is committed to...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Good Feet Store collecting shoes and socks for those in need in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Good Feet Store is inviting the Yakima community to take part in its Good Feet for a Good Cause donation program from November, 21, through December, 31. The Good Feet Store is accepting donated new socks and new or gently used shoes for local people in need at its Yakima location at 2401 S. 1st Street.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event’s 13 years. The race...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy