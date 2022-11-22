Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
FOX 11 and 41
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
FOX 11 and 41
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
FOX 11 and 41
East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa’s Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. “Gesa is committed to...
FOX 11 and 41
Good Feet Store collecting shoes and socks for those in need in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Good Feet Store is inviting the Yakima community to take part in its Good Feet for a Good Cause donation program from November, 21, through December, 31. The Good Feet Store is accepting donated new socks and new or gently used shoes for local people in need at its Yakima location at 2401 S. 1st Street.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakama Nation asks people to remember “Native American History Day” on Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash.- November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate first peoples. In 2009 President Obama signed the “Native American History Day Resolution,” designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as “Native American History Day.”. This year the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama...
FOX 11 and 41
All aboard! Toppenish toy train Christmas hits the rails Thanksgiving weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Toy Train Christmas 2022 will open on November, 26, in Toppenish. The family Holiday experience runs November, 26 and 27, and December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, located at 10 Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
FOX 11 and 41
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event’s 13 years. The race...
FOX 11 and 41
Whitstran Elementary celebrates Thanksgiving with turkey trot and giveaway in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- Whitstran Elementary held its 2022 Turkey Trot on November, 23, in Prosser. All the runners who finished the run received a turkey trot wristband that could be turned in for entry in a raffle for a free live turkey or gift basket prize. The event in the old...
