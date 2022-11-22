ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bold predictions: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee is heading into the final game of the regular season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our four-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the disastrous loss at South Carolina, 10th-ranked Tennessee looks to bounce back and grab its 10th win against in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee’s injury report for Vanderbilt

Injuries are part of football at every level, and Tennessee could be dealing with some notable absences for key players in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at in-state rival Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The 10th-ranked Vols suffered a demoralizing loss at South Carolina last week that saw their College Football Playoff hopes ended in addition injuries to several players, and the upstart Commodores will be looking to take advantage with a bowl-clinching third straight SEC win. Tennessee won’t officially reveal its list of unavailable players against Vanderbilt until pregame, but GoVols247 will prepare you with its (unofficial) injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
NASHVILLE, TN
southeasthoops.com

Kansas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Kansas vs. Tennessee prediction for the November 25 matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Vols captured a 73-66 overtime win against USC in the semifinals, with freshman Julian Phillips notching a career-high 25 points in the contest. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks also needed overtime to hold off Wisconsin, and Kansas has jumped out to a 6-0 start this season with a pair of nice ACC victories – Duke and NC State – on its resume.
LAWRENCE, KS
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy