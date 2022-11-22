Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Bold predictions: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Tennessee is heading into the final game of the regular season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our four-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the disastrous loss at South Carolina, 10th-ranked Tennessee looks to bounce back and grab its 10th win against in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
Tennessee’s injury report for Vanderbilt
Injuries are part of football at every level, and Tennessee could be dealing with some notable absences for key players in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at in-state rival Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The 10th-ranked Vols suffered a demoralizing loss at South Carolina last week that saw their College Football Playoff hopes ended in addition injuries to several players, and the upstart Commodores will be looking to take advantage with a bowl-clinching third straight SEC win. Tennessee won’t officially reveal its list of unavailable players against Vanderbilt until pregame, but GoVols247 will prepare you with its (unofficial) injury report.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
southeasthoops.com
Kansas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Kansas vs. Tennessee prediction for the November 25 matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Vols captured a 73-66 overtime win against USC in the semifinals, with freshman Julian Phillips notching a career-high 25 points in the contest. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks also needed overtime to hold off Wisconsin, and Kansas has jumped out to a 6-0 start this season with a pair of nice ACC victories – Duke and NC State – on its resume.
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
Maryville Rebels Head to The Boro to Face Off With The Pats For a Trip to The State Title Game
We are headed back to Rutherford County for our game of the week, as Maryville travels to take on Oakland. We could all see this matchup coming since the beginning of the season. With these two elite programs on a collision course, all you can do is sit back and watch the show.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Owners Of Franklin Gun Shop Plead Guilty To Federal Charges
NASHVILLE – The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Alan Hassler, 49, Brian Hassler, 52, and Michael Hassler,...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0