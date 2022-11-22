Keir Starmer highlights that a key Tory strategy has already been 'archived'

People accuse him of being boring, but Labour leader Keir Starmer has shown he's anything but (maybe) by telling a joke during a speech.

The leader of the opposition gave a keynote speech at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference on Tuesday morning where he said Britain should end its "immigration dependency" and create a "fairer, greener and more dynamic Britain" where "aspiration is rewarded".

He also slammed the Tories, naturally, and showed his banterful side when he told businesses he had searched for the Government’s industrial strategy on the Gov.uk website earlier today.

Its stated aims, he said, “was” to boost productivity to create good jobs. “And scratched across the top is one word - I kid you not - archived,” he added.

“Archived? Doesn’t that just tell you everything. The government has archived Britain’s growth.”

He even brandished a print-out of paper to prove it - real commitment to the bit.

His comments come after the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Britain is set for a recession which much of the rest of the world will avoid, before it sharply downgraded its forecasts for the UK economy, predicting it will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024.



Meanwhile in the Autumn statement last week, chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirmed the UK's economic outlook was bleak, and that we were in recession.

It is not good news by any means, but at least it has given Starmer the chance to try out some new lines.

