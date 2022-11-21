ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Trustees approve new bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity

New program would be the college’s 4th bachelor’s degree and second in the IT sector. Austin Community College District (ACC) prepares to launch the college’s fourth bachelor’s degree program. The college’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Cybersecurity during its regular meeting Thursday, November 16.
ACC closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Austin Community College District (ACC) will close for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, November 24, through Sunday, November 27. All offices and campuses will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, November 28. Employees are reminded to set up their out-of-office voicemail and email messages during the break. Spring registration remains open through...
Support ACC students this #GivingTuesday

The ACC Foundation is asking the community to support ACC students on #GivingTuesday, November 29. The college hopes to raise $10,000 for student scholarships to fund four new annual scholarships. What you can do to give:. On #GivingTuesday, November 29, make a contribution. Donate via the Give Now link on...
Artists in Conversation: Cultivating Community Through Art

5 – 7 p.m. Join in person: ACC Highland Campus, Building 2000 — Room 2.1550. Join via Zoom: Link (Meeting ID: 919 3125 2171, Passcode: 172351) RSVP HERE (In-person attendance limited to the first 100 registrants) Presented by The Art Galleries (TAG) at Austin Community College, Coronado Print...
