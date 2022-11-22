ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
hk-now.com

CSP: 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics

(November 26, 2022)—The Connecticut State Police had 4,303 calls for service, assisted 198 motorists, responded to 240 accidents (2 serious, New Britain and Glastonbury, 1 fatal, Wallingford), made 24 DUI arrests, and issued 176 citations for speeding. We issued 545 infractions for violations (to include: seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc.) These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2022.
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: Connecticut Gets a New Commissioner at DOT

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is getting a new Commissioner. After four years on the job, Joe Giulietti is retiring. Giulietti has spent more than 50 years in transportation, starting as a brakeman and conductor on the old Penn Central RR while still a student at Southern CT State University. He graduated to road foreman and then assistant manager for operating rules before joining the new Metro-North in 1983 as superintendent of transportation.
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
i95 ROCK

The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On

** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
NBC Connecticut

Rain to End This Evening, Wind to Increase

The rain that overspread the state this afternoon will end later this evening and the wind is expected to increase. Along with the rain, an embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening. A half-inch to one inch of rain looks likely statewide before the rain comes to an end...
