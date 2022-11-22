Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
hk-now.com
CSP: 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics
(November 26, 2022)—The Connecticut State Police had 4,303 calls for service, assisted 198 motorists, responded to 240 accidents (2 serious, New Britain and Glastonbury, 1 fatal, Wallingford), made 24 DUI arrests, and issued 176 citations for speeding. We issued 545 infractions for violations (to include: seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc.) These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: Connecticut Gets a New Commissioner at DOT
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is getting a new Commissioner. After four years on the job, Joe Giulietti is retiring. Giulietti has spent more than 50 years in transportation, starting as a brakeman and conductor on the old Penn Central RR while still a student at Southern CT State University. He graduated to road foreman and then assistant manager for operating rules before joining the new Metro-North in 1983 as superintendent of transportation.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Small shifts in power hide big changes within CT General Assembly
More than half of the seats in the CT House and nearly two-thirds in the Senate will have turned over since 2018, some more than once.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On
** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
ctexaminer.com
A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable
The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
Connecticut Supreme Court rules that man accused of killing Yale grad student can request a lower bond
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
NBC Connecticut
Rain to End This Evening, Wind to Increase
The rain that overspread the state this afternoon will end later this evening and the wind is expected to increase. Along with the rain, an embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening. A half-inch to one inch of rain looks likely statewide before the rain comes to an end...
Clarkstown police: Man found after missing for over a week
Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah had left home more than a week ago to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
