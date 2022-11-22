ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Utah Man pleads guilty to pepper spraying Black Lives Matter protesters

SALT LAKE CITY — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to pepper spraying two at Black Lives Matter protesters in West Valley City in 2020. Randall Craig Schroerlucke, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with serious injury, class A misdemeanors, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor. He admitted to hitting two individuals with pepper spray and harming a third person when pepper spray blew toward them.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Clearfield Police identify victims in Wednesday’s double homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield Police Department released Friday the identities of the victims in Wednesday’s double homicide. Police say Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were found deceased Wednesday afternoon in the garage attached to their home at 681 N. 1050 West around 3 p.m. The...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Three car crash closes road in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a three-car crash on Saturday, according to police. West Valley City Police told KSL that a car crashed into a second car which spun out and hit a third car on 3100 S 3200 W at approximately 3:27 p.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

