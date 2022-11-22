ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball coach claims 'best guard in country' on Friday

Whether or not Jeremy Roach winds up as the nation's premier point guard this year, the Duke basketball junior captain certainly looked the part on Friday afternoon as the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) advanced to the Phil Knight Legacy title game with their 71-64 win over the Xavier Musketeers (4-2, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Locations set for football state championships; UNC, NC State will host

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has named the locations for the football state championship games. Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh will serve as the two host locations for the four state championship games. The 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill, while the 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Triton High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Times News

Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas

A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
RALEIGH, NC

