Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
Duke basketball coach claims 'best guard in country' on Friday
Whether or not Jeremy Roach winds up as the nation's premier point guard this year, the Duke basketball junior captain certainly looked the part on Friday afternoon as the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) advanced to the Phil Knight Legacy title game with their 71-64 win over the Xavier Musketeers (4-2, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Locations set for football state championships; UNC, NC State will host
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has named the locations for the football state championship games. Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh will serve as the two host locations for the four state championship games. The 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill, while the 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
Latest Duke basketball recruiting target calls Blue Devils 'iconic'
In early November, St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey became the eighth recruit in the 2024 class to receive a Duke basketball offer. Now, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star remains the most recent addition to the Blue Devil wishlist and sounds like a prime target for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Knightdale Dragons youth football team could be national champs, but they need the community's help to get there
The Knightdale Dragons could go all the way. The youth football team could soon play for the Pop Warner National Title in Orlando. That’s if they can get the money together to get there; right now, they are about $15,000 short. Many of these kids have been teammates for...
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
Times News
Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas
A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades. Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
cbs17
Group brings dozens of Black-owned businesses under one roof in Wake Foerst
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend the Wake Forest Grand Ballroom was home to a variety of small businesses. “So, this is called EZ Reach Apparel. My wife and I created this because I hate placing my phone in my pocket all the time,” said Leartis Jay McMillan.
