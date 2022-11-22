Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: WWE Survivor Series 2022 Review
It’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 with two WarGames matches, plus two title matches and plenty more. Most importantly, it’s WARGAMES!. This is the last WWE Premium Live Event (or pay-per-view if you prefer that term) of the year for the main roster. I’m watching on WWE Network here in Canada since we don’t have Peacock like those of you in the United States use.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises “Very Valuable Asset” Braun Strowman
While not everyone has had good things to say recently about Braun Strowman, one WWE Hall of Famer sees him as a “very valuable asset.”. Kurt Angle squared off with Braun Strowman on a handful of occasions during his last run in WWE, including one memorable outing at TLC 2017 which saw Angle join The Shield for one night only.
'Woke' former NBA champ says Suns' gorilla mascot is racist
Former NBA player Lamar Odom hopped on the "Bootleg Kev Podcast" and criticized the Phoenix Suns mascot, a gorilla, as having racial connotations.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Explains His Commentary Style On NXT
Booker T has given an explanation for his unique commentary style when he’s on television Tuesday nights talking about WWE’s NXT brand. During his wrestling career that earned him two WWE Hall of Fame rings as a six-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion with brother Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, Booker T saw it all in pro wrestling and faced off against some of the best wrestlers of all.
tjrwrestling.net
Earl Hebner Believes These Referees Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner has named seven of his fellow in-ring officials that he believes should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Hall of Fame is a celebration of the very best that the wrestling world has had to offer. Beginning in 1993 with the sole induction of Andre The Giant, the Hall of Fame has grown to incorporate almost all of the top stars from days gone by with a Legacy wing and a polarising Celebrity wing added to extend its reach.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Scheduled For Royal Rumble & Raw’s 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looks set to make a shocking comeback to the company, saying that he will be at both the Royal Rumble and Raw’s 30th anniversary. WWE is apparently intent on adding some flair to the upcoming Royal Rumble and 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair stating that he’s been asked to attend both shows.
tjrwrestling.net
When Thunder Rosa Is Expected To Return To AEW Revealed
A new report has shed light on when Thunder Rosa is expected to return to AEW after she was officially stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship. At Full Gear, Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in a hard-fought match against Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite in Chicago, however, it was announced by Renee Paquette that Hayter was not interim champion after all as Thunder Rosa had agreed to relinquish her claim on the title due to injury making the English star the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Comments On His Go 2 Sleep
Kenny Omega has reached out to the originator of the Go 2 Sleep after he hit the move during his AEW Dynamite match – and it wasn’t CM Punk. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured the fallout from Full Gear as the Best of 7 series for the Trios Tag Team Titles continued, Chris Jericho defended the ROH Title in the main event and more. AEW Full Gear took place this past Saturday. Check out my review here in...
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Attack Rey Mysterio At Home During Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
An interesting video was posted by WWE on Thanksgiving as Rey Mysterio was attacked in his home by his son Dominik and Rhea Ripley. At WWE Clash at the Castle in September, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father Rey and Edge. The next night on Raw, Dominik was part of The Judgment Day group with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Ripley. Since then, Dominik has been supported by his “new family” with teases of a relationship with Ripley where they might be more than friends.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson On His 1 Issue With WWE Booking
Bryan Danielson has opened up about the one fault he found with WWE’s booking of him later in his career in the company. In 2014, Bryan Danielson – then known as Daniel Bryan – reached the apex of sports entertainment by capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30. Danielson was set up as the ultimate underdog but the will of the WWE fans carried him to a bout he wasn’t originally meant to be in.
tjrwrestling.net
Marina Shafir Blames “Egos” For 4 Horsewomen Dream Match Not Happening, Bayley Reacts
Marina Shafir has given her opinion about why her group of Four Horsewomen did not face four famous women using the same name in WWE. There are two different groups of women in pro wrestling known as the Four Horsewomen. The first group features the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey along with fellow Smackdown superstar Shayna Baszler, former WWE NXT superstar Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who is now an AEW wrestler after being released by WWE. That foursome became friends while training for Mixed Martial Arts together and they all got into pro wrestling as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Was “A Big Producer” Backstage Of AEW Full Gear Feud
Jon Moxley played a big role behind the scenes to help one of the biggest matches that took place at AEW Full Gear between Saraya and Britt Baker. The role of a Producer in pro wrestling is to assist wrestlers in putting together a match, an interview, or a backstage segment. Many times, a Producer is a former wrestler that has a lot of experience working in the business, and sometimes in AEW, it even includes an active wrestler like Jon Moxley.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Set For Highly Anticipated First Time Ever Match
Bryan Danielson will have his hands full on the 30th of November edition of Dynamite as he faces an AEW star for the very first time. The American Dragon was clearly distressed on the 23rd of November edition of Dynamite in Chicago as he had to beg his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley not to attack his mentor William Regal following Regal’s betrayal of Moxley at Full Gear.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage (SPOILERS)
There was a huge heel turn on AEW Rampage in Chicago with a long-time member of the roster turning their back on their team. AEW fans were shocked at Full Gear when William Regal turned his back on Jon Moxley and handed MJF his famed brass knuckles to allow The Salt of the Earth to knock out Moxley and win the AEW World Championship for the very first time.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Does Not Want CM Punk Contract Buyout
The saga of CM Punk in AEW rumbles on with a new report casting doubt on whether AEW actually wants to buy Punk out of his contract. Things went sour between AEW and CM Punk following All Out in early September after the then-AEW World Champion went on a tirade at the post-show media scrum. An alleged backstage fight then took place between Punk, his friend and company producer Ace Steel and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. All those involved were suspended as a result.
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley Names WWE & AEW Stars He’d Like To Face Today
Mick Foley has very likely wrestled his last match as a pro wrestler, but he did recently name current superstars that he would like to wrestle if he was still active. During his incredible WWE Hall of Fame career as a wrestler, Mick Foley was known for putting his body on the line whether he was wrestling as Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love or using his own name. As a wrestler, Foley was a three-time WWE Champion and also held the TNA World Title as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley On Being Upset When His Wife Wasn’t Allowed Backstage Early In WWE Career
Mick Foley does all he can to provide for his family while he was a pro wrestler and he recently spoke about a time when he was angered by something WWE management did. In 1996, WWE signed Mick Foley and immediately put him into a feud with The Undertaker. The interesting thing about it is that even though most wrestling fans knew Foley from WCW and ECW as Cactus Jack, WWE chose to put a brown mask on his face and name him Mankind instead.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline’s Success
The “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn has opened up about why he feels The Bloodline has been such a successful group in WWE. Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline who has made everybody around “acknowledge” him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the Universal Title for over 800 days while also holding the WWE Championship for the last seven months. For over two years now, Paul Heyman has been at Roman’s side as the “Special Counsel.”
Comments / 0