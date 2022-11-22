The Tampa Bay Lightning are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season. So, this Thanksgiving it’s time to reflect on their young season and what they should be thankful for in 2022-23. After winning two consecutive Stanley Cups and advancing to the Final in three consecutive seasons, the Lightning players could have become complacent and the fans indifferent to success. However, it takes more than the talent on the ice to compete year after year. It takes the entire organization to create a winning culture.

