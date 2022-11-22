Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead in Third Period, Lose to Stars
10 observations: Hawks blow 3-goal lead, lose to Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks squandered a three-goal lead and lost to the Dallas Stars 6-4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to five games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1....
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-2 loss to the Panthers
The Bruins struggled with discipline. Eventually, the Boston Bruins knew they’d encounter their first off-night of the season. Those odds of their first shaky outing increased ahead of their tough seven-game stretch. They appeared ripe for a rough performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday but overcame a rough opening 10-minute stretch to down one of the NHL’s elites on a night where Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point.
Sabres’ 7-goal game stops skid, rout Habs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres scored early and often Tuesday night in Montreal, ending an eight-game skid with a 7-2 rout of the Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead in the opening 2:13 of the game, the seventh-fastest three goals in NHL history. Jeff Skinner tallied two […]
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
NHL
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
FOX Sports
Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1...
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominate late as Bills rally to beat Lions on Thanksgiving
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were the catalysts of the Buffalo Bills' comeback victory over the Detroit Lions for the first Thanksgiving game of the day.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things the Lightning Should Be Thankful For
The Tampa Bay Lightning are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season. So, this Thanksgiving it’s time to reflect on their young season and what they should be thankful for in 2022-23. After winning two consecutive Stanley Cups and advancing to the Final in three consecutive seasons, the Lightning players could have become complacent and the fans indifferent to success. However, it takes more than the talent on the ice to compete year after year. It takes the entire organization to create a winning culture.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate S. Jones Off IR
The defenseman has skated in eight games this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Seth Jones (right thumb) off injured reserve. Jones has skated in eight games with the Blackhawks so far this season, tallying four assists and pacing the team in TOI/GP with 25:12.
November’s best meet when Kings face Celtics
The NBA’s two winningest teams in November match up Friday night when the Sacramento Kings visit the Boston Celtics. Nobody
Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center back into the game. Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances to preserve the win.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller carted into locker room after leg injury
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, and was carted into the locker room.
Rangers rally to snap Kings' home winning streak
Kevin Fiala scored a goal, and Gabe Vilardi set a career high with his 11th goal, but the Kings fell to the New York Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Travis Green to coach Team Canada at 2022 Spengler Cup
Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green will be in Davos, Switzerland next month to lead Team Canada at the 2022 Spengler Cup, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Wednesday. Green, 51, served as Canucks head coach for parts of five seasons before being replaced by Bruce Boudreau in December 2021....
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
