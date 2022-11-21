ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAFF

Alabama women make history in midterm elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

UAB doctors working to eliminate cervical cancer in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Cervical cancer is a public health issue in the United States and Alabama. Each year in the U.S., about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and approximately, 4,000 women die of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The incidence...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Priceville man arrested for attempting to elude, drug charges

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to flee and elude. On Nov. 18 Officer Logan Mortensen and Reserve Officer Sammy Lawrimore saw 45-year-old Eugene Gallegos walking along Berry Road. Once Gallegos’ identify was confirmed by one of the officers, it was discovered that he was wanted for warrants through the Sommerville Police Department.
WAFF

Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - An Auburn cheerleader faced the fight of his life before his senior year: he was diagnosed with cancer. Meet Auburn cheerleader Cameron Monistere. “My name is Cameron Monistere. I go to Auburn University. This year I graduate in May of 2023. My major is hospitality management with an emphasis in culinary sciences and a minor in business.”
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

The Iron Bowl and its weather history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Restaurants prepare for more business ahead of Iron Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ​As Alabama and Auburn get ready to go head to head in this year’s iron bowl, restaurants in the Tennessee Valley are also working hard to keep up pace with the anticipated large crowd. Owners of Perfect Timing Bar and Grille, Ashley and Wayne...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroads and unions have yet to come to an agreement on new contracts and it could impact how much drivers pay at the pump. Gas prices are slowly but surely decreasing around the country and right here in our home state. Friday’s state average is $3.16, according to AAA. That’s about 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Cloudy and breezy today, widespread rain & thunder later tonight

Good morning and happy Saturday! We have areas of dense fog scattered across the Tennessee Valley this morning with cool temps in the middle 40s, cloud cover will continue to push in from the southwest. Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with breezy winds from the southeast occasionally gusting...

