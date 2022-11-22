Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' for NBC

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and her godmother, country music star Dolly Parton , will host a New Year's Eve special for NBC.

Miley Cyrus will host the second annual "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The network said in a press release Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will host the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special Dec. 31 in Miami, Fla.

The star-studded special is executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and will feature "an A-list lineup" of performers and special guests.

"The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming EVP of entertainment live events, specials and E! News Jen Neal said. "We can't wait to get the party started."

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST ! Tune in to @MileyCyrus ' New Year's Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @nbc and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/PjeFAG3FPo — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 21, 2022

The 2021 event was the No. 1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best NYE viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

This year's Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream live on Peacock.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com