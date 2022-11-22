ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

County: Passport fee whistleblower letter contained 'misleading information'

By Cobbcounty.org, , criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qjbv_0jJuqTFG00
Connie Taylor

Cobb County released a statement Tuesday pushing back on allegations that a whistleblower against Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor was placed on administrative leave by County Manager Jackie McMorris.

The whistleblower, accounting manager Maya Curry, alleged in a letter to the Board of Commissioners and other county officials last week that Taylor ordered Curry to destroy documents related to Taylor's retention of passport application fees. On Thursday, Taylor was set to return to the county about $83,000 of more than $425,000 she has reportedly collected, but that agenda item was abruptly pulled after the county received the notice from Curry.

Taylor is currently under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The county contends that letter contained "misleading information," per Tuesday's statement, referencing the following paragraph:

"On November 17, County Manager Jackie McMorris personally called Ms. Curry to inform her that there is an 'investigation,' that Ms. Curry is on 'administrative leave,' and that 'adverse action' may be forthcoming. Notably, placing Ms. Curry on administrative leave is itself an adverse employment action," the letter from Curry's attorney, state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, reads.

The county's statement disputes that the conversation between McMorris and Curry was related to the passport fee issue. Instead, the county said, the conversation was related to an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint against Curry involving another employee in the court clerk's office. McMorris — who was previously aware of this complaint — was returning a call from Curry, she said, and any reference to an investigation or administrative leave was related to the EEOC complaint. McMorris was at the time unaware of the allegation of records being destroyed, the statement said.

The county added that because Taylor is an elected official, McMorris did not have the authority to place Curry on leave, and there was no mention of "adverse action."

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a news release, "After a newspaper article shed light on the passport fees generated in the Superior Court Clerk’s office, the Clerk brought forth an agenda item to return a portion of those fees to the county’s general fund. The Clerk withdrew that item after an attorney sent a letter to the board outlining allegations from an employee in her office. We’ve since learned the GBI is looking into those allegations, and I look forward to this matter being rectified and the county getting answers on whether the general fund is due any of those fees."

The MDJ has reached out to Evans, Curry's attorney, for comment.

Comments / 3

aj aj
3d ago

another government employee caught with her common their hands in the Cookie jar will Cobb officials try to cover this incident up?

Reply
2
Related
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Man, wrongly arrested, files suit in Gainesville

A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No matter where you go in the city of Atlanta, you’ll see apartments popping up everywhere. But affordable housing is still hard to come by these days. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari told Atlanta News First why. “One of the issues that we have is...
ATLANTA, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman

The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd

Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
ROME, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy