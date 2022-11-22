Read full article on original website
DOL watchdog: OSHA ‘did not sufficiently protect’ workers from COVID-19 pandemic risks
The federal agency tasked with ensuring workplace safety failed to "sufficiently" protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a government watchdog announced Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General analyzed the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s actions during the pandemic’s first year — which saw major outbreaks at workplaces, including meatpacking plants — and concluded the agency did not do enough.
FMCSA updates guidelines for brokers, dispatch services
Federal regulators have attempted to clarify differences between brokers, bona fide agents and dispatch services in new interim guidelines issued Tuesday by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Mandated by last year’s infrastructure bill, the guidelines are aimed at cracking down on companies that engage in truck brokering but without...
Report: Additional Actions Needed to Improve Coast Guard’s Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Efforts
The U.S. Coast Guard hasn’t fully implemented the majority of key statutory requirements designed to improve fishing vessel safety that have been enacted over the last decade, a new report by the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found. The GAO’s study was meant to examine Coast Guard efforts...
The value of driver training doesn’t stop at hire date
Truck driver recruiting and retention have come into sharper focus in the last few years thanks to the supply chain disruptions the global economy has faced. At its recent management conference, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said that despite rising pay, the industry is still facing a shortfall of about 78,000 drivers. That could jump to 160,000 by 2031, the ATA said.
