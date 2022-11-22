Read full article on original website
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
Harry Kane may not be fit to take on the United States
With England and the United States all set to face off on Friday, the Three Lions could be without one of their key players. In the 6-2 win over Iran, star forward Harry Kane went down with an ankle injury. He's now undergoing tests to determine how serious things are.
Ecuador and Enner Valencia rescue a point vs. Holland
Holland was expected to cruise to a win on Friday vs. Ecuador, but No. 13 Enner Valencia had other ideas. The South American captain entered the match with two goals to his name already, and he made things even better by scoring in the second half. That goal came with...
